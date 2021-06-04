Kegomoditswe’s current exhibition titled Motlhala also explores his other niche when it comes to abstract art PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

While many of his followers might know him for the striking yet colourful portraits and nudity in art, renowned local fine artist, Ronald Kegomoditswe’s current exhibition titled Motlhala also explores his other niche.

Such is the case when it comes to abstract art; it does not attempt to represent an accurate depiction of a visual reality but instead it uses shapes, colours, forms and gestural marks to achieve its effect.

Kegomoditswe also known as Ron De Artist has revealed that Motlhala art exhibition was meant to appreciate his artistic journey.

Therefore, some of the abstract artworks currently displayed at Thapong Visual Centre gallery show forms and bold colours which perhaps examine how the past shaped Ron De Artist’s own identity.

The abstracts show aspects of reality which cannot be fully articulated through language or speech. His black and white only abstract paintings scrutinise the purpose of art and how colours and forms impact the human soul especially during this time of the pandemic when nothing is certain.

Since abstract art is not anything closer to realism, Kegoditswe keeps his usual favourite mustard, yellow and blue colours but the forms forged by his paint brush show their own essence and express the moods of the

Banners

soul.

Whereas in other paintings there are shapes that may suggest objects such as ships, his abstract paintings at Motlhala do invoke familiar settings.

While he has previously told Arts & Culture ithat he has been doing some of the techniques for the past seven years, lovers of the abstract genre can also be interested in the countless ways the artist from Sefhophe applied paint to develop expressive, enthralling and excellent compositions on canvas.

Ron De artist painted greatly but also the curator of the exhibition Obed Mokhuhlani deserves credit for putting together such an exhibition. With selling tickets and not doing free art exhibitions the latter has taught other artists to think outside the box.

Ron De Artist managed to explore what it means to make a painting during the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically in the digital age. Mokhuhlani succeeded in putting together canvases that rupture with evocative shapes.

Tickets for the exhibition go for P150 and P75 for tertiary students. The exhibition will run until June 12.