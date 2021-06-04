 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US gove...
Botswana women’s cricket team has made a poor start at the ongoi...
President Mokgweetsi Masisi is banking on the Reset agenda to shore up...
The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has reportedly...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Sereetsi & The Natives rope in the best

Sereetsi & The Natives rope in the best

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, June 04, 2021
Ildo Nandja
It seems like ages ago when folk jazz band Sereetsi & The Natives’ album titled Motoko was released in 2018.

Now, the Robete himakers have revealed some of the musicians who are featured in the upcoming third studio album.

One of the first names on the list is Ildo Nandja who features in Sereetsi & The Natives composition, Masheleng, in which he shines on upright acoustic bass. Ildo Nandja is a versatile, progressive PanAfrican bassist and multi-instrumentalist with an ambitiously cross-fusion approach towards contemporary influenced jazz. He was born in Mozambique and is based in Netherlands.  

Ildo’s music gained popularity and attention in 2016 in South Africa and overseas with the release of his debut album Pâz Á todos (Peace to All). Apart from leading his Jazz Trio, he is a steady fixture within the Rotterdam jazz scene and currently has a residency at the Batavierhuis (a creators house) and works with several local and international bands.

Another name that was released by the band’s front man, Tomeletso Sereetsi is Michael T. Mokgatitswane also known as Mike in the music circles.

Mike is a self-taught bassist who started learning how to play musical instruments in church from a very tender age. Mike is a world class electric bassist and an instrumental jazz recording artist from Lobatse and Kanye, Botswana with two albums to his name the latest titled Conversations. “If you love your music served soulfully jazzy with a touch of virtuosity, Mike deserves a place in your record collection. He is also a highly in-demand session musician and has worked with acts such as Samantha Mogwe and WDP. Mike is a long time Sereetsi 

Banners
& The Natives collaborator.

He played bass on Sereetsi & The Natives early favourites such as Robete, Ke Boletsa Mongwe, Maitsetsepelo and Thaa Kokome,” Sereetsi further revealed in an interview with Arts & Culture. He brings his amazing bass work on new Sereetsi compositions being The Afrika Song: It’s Our Time Now, Mathombo and Tshaba. “The other surprise out of the army barracks for the Natives is Frank ‘Frankybass’ Seabe Tshekiso. After years of talking about working together with nothing to show for it, we finally got together in the studio and laid down a groovy bass line for a new song called Thelela. We loved his groove and feel so much that we got him to record bass on two other songs in the new album -

Heelang! and Rato Lame. His great energy and warm personality was just what the sessions needed,” Sereetsi indicated.

The Nshakazhogwe native is also Nono Siile’s musical director and band leader. During the day he is the Botswana Defence Force premier bassist.Tshekiso (31) has shared a stage with jazz’s great Sadao Watanabe and Zahara, Budhaza Mapefane, Lister Boleseng, Socca Moruakgomo, Lorraine Lionheart(UK), Banjo Mosele and Punah Gabasiane Molale to mention just a few.

His bass chops have been on show at events like the BNSC Awards, Be Mobile Awards, Hampton’s Jazz Fest and GIMC Jazz Fest. Although he couldn’t reveal the exact release date of the upcoming album, Sereetsi said The Natives as his fans are called should expect more information about the band soon.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

2024 and beyond

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort