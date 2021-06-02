 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Former Bank of Botswana governor, Linah Mohohlo, has passed away due t...
Botswana joins the rest of the world to commemorate the Global Day of ...
The country's largest investor, the Botswana Public Officers Pension F...
Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) president, John Gaborutwe has succu...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Ex-BoB governor Mohohlo passes on aged 69

Ex-BoB governor Mohohlo passes on aged 69

PAULINE DIKUELO Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Ex-BoB governor Mohohlo passes on. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Former Bank of Botswana governor, Linah Mohohlo, has passed away due to a COVID-19 related illness.

According to a family member, Mohohlo was admitted to the hospital two and half weeks ago after being unwell.

Mohohlo was the Governor of the Bank of Botswana between 1999 and 2016, during which she served in several operational and policy areas. She was later appointed as the Coordinator of the Economic Revitalisation Strategy in the SPEDU region, a position which came into being at the end of 2016, to coordinate efforts of attracting investment to the SPEDU region to generate employment opportunities to replace the jobs lost when the BCL and Tati Nickel mines closed.

In 2017, she joined the country's coal bed methane company Tlou Energy as a Non-Executive Director. In

Banners
2018 Mohohlo was appointed the Chancellor of the University of Botswana for a five-year period to June 2023.

In May 2015, United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon appointed Mohohlo as a member of the High-Level Panel on Humanitarian Financing, an initiative aimed at preparing recommendations for the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit.

Mohohlo held a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from The George Washington University, Washington DC, a Master's Degree in Finance and Investment from the University of Exeter, UK and a Diploma in Accounting and Business Studies from the University of Botswana.

She was 69-years-old at the time of her death. A statement and further details on the funeral are expected from her family.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort