Ex-BoB governor Mohohlo passes on. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Former Bank of Botswana governor, Linah Mohohlo, has passed away due to a COVID-19 related illness.

According to a family member, Mohohlo was admitted to the hospital two and half weeks ago after being unwell.

Mohohlo was the Governor of the Bank of Botswana between 1999 and 2016, during which she served in several operational and policy areas. She was later appointed as the Coordinator of the Economic Revitalisation Strategy in the SPEDU region, a position which came into being at the end of 2016, to coordinate efforts of attracting investment to the SPEDU region to generate employment opportunities to replace the jobs lost when the BCL and Tati Nickel mines closed.

In 2017, she joined the country's coal bed methane company Tlou Energy as a Non-Executive Director. In

Banners

2018 Mohohlo was appointed the Chancellor of the University of Botswana for a five-year period to June 2023.

In May 2015, United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon appointed Mohohlo as a member of the High-Level Panel on Humanitarian Financing, an initiative aimed at preparing recommendations for the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit.

Mohohlo held a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from The George Washington University, Washington DC, a Master's Degree in Finance and Investment from the University of Exeter, UK and a Diploma in Accounting and Business Studies from the University of Botswana.

She was 69-years-old at the time of her death. A statement and further details on the funeral are expected from her family.