 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana joins the rest of the world to commemorate the Global Day of ...
The country's largest investor, the Botswana Public Officers Pension F...
Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) president, John Gaborutwe has succu...
Botswana Congress Party Women’s League (BCPWL) over the weekend ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Botswana commemorates global parents day

Botswana commemorates global parents day

CORRESPONDENT Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Botswana commemorates global parents day
Botswana joins the rest of the world to commemorate the Global Day of the Parents today. The day was established by the 2012 UN resolution to reiterate the importance of parenting and strong families for children's well-being.

This year, UNICEF is urging national governments and businesses to provide greater investment and greater access to scale up tailored, holistic and community-based parenting programmes and services to support parents' and caregivers' mental health, especially for the most vulnerable families. 

"It is essential for a child to grow up in a nurturing environment and parents are the best role models for that. Studies show that trauma and emotional wounds sustained by a child greatly hinder their development and outlook on life and is an overall barrier to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It may not seem much at face value, but parenting has an impact on economic prosperity and social development," Joan Matji, UNICEF representative, said.

Evidence suggests that when parents are allowed to learn about play-based learning, stress reduction, gender roles and socialisation, they are more likely to form positive and

Banners
healthy relationships with their children. Therefore, investing in parenting programmes and services to support parents' mental health is good for young children, families, businesses and economies not only does it pay off in healthier, better-educated children and sustainable growth, but it also contributes to more resilient, prosperous and fair societies. 

"Despite the evidence, not all parents have access to services like parenting programmes where they can build the knowledge and skills they need to provide nurturing caregiving and ability to take care of their own mental health," said Desmond Lunga, team leader, Men and Boys for Gender Equality.

Throughout the month, different stakeholders will promote parents and caregivers mental health and emotional well-being to facilitate playful and responsive caregiver-child interactions and achieving optimal child development.

 TUDUETSO KELAPILE*

*Tuduetso Kelapile is the Head of External Communications and Advocacy at the UNICEF, Botswana.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort