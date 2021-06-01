 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana joins the rest of the world to commemorate the Global Day of ...
The country's largest investor, the Botswana Public Officers Pension F...
Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) president, John Gaborutwe has succu...
Botswana Congress Party Women’s League (BCPWL) over the weekend ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. BPOPF ups stake in Olympia

BPOPF ups stake in Olympia

MBONGENI MGUNI Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Shining quality: Olympia Capital Corp owns Kalahari Floor Tiles, one of Southern Africa largest floor tile manufacturers
The country's largest investor, the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF), has increased its stake in Olympia Capital Corporation, one of the Botswana Stock Exchange's smallest companies.

Olympia owns Kalahari Floor Tiles and Gaborone Enterprises, earning income through sales of its products and rentals on several properties owned mainly around Gaborone. Details released by Olympia this week indicate that from 1.65 million shares in 2019, the BPOPF now holds 2.7 million in Olympia or about 4.2 percent of the BSE-listed group. 

The BPOPF was among investors who took up equity in a rights offer by Olympia, which closed last November. The group had offered its existing shareholders 35.8 million more shares as a way of paying down its loan with parent group, Olympia Capital Holdings Limited.

Banners
Only six shareholders took up the offer, representing about 9.1 percent of the shares on offer. The balance of the shares not taken up were allocated to Olympia Capital Holdings Limited as the underwriter of the rights offer. 

The documents released this week show that another investor, Kingross Holdings, increased its stake from 1.38 million shares to 3.1 million after the rights offer. CIPA records indicate one of Kingross‘ directors is Tebatso Lekalake, also an existing director in Olympia Capital Corp. Lekalake is one of two directors seeking re-election at Olympia’s AGM due for June 30.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort