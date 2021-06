John Gaborutwe PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) president, John Gaborutwe has succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Gaborutwe died at the Sir Ketumile Masire hospital in Gaborone after a short illness on Friday. According to a statement from BBA, a memorial service for the late Gaborutwe will be held in Gaborone tomorrow. Gaborutwe became bowling president in 2020, taking over from Kitso Roberts. Before that, he had served as vice president since 2012.

Gaborutwe was a valued

member of Phikwe Bowling Club and he was a long time national team bowler. He won many national titles, the first one being in 2007 when he won a gold medal in the fours discipline. Gaborutwe was part of the team that represented Botswana at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the 2019 Atlantic Championships.