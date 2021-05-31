Fidelis Molao donating a standpipe

Driven by passion to change the lives of his constituents, Member of Parliament for Shashe West, Fidelis Molao has brought dignity to the less privileged of Chadibe and Borolong villages by gifting them standpipes.

Molao recently donated four standpipes to the less privileged people of the two villages that form part of his constituency.

The donations followed the recent successful completion of the Chadibe-Borolong and Shashemooke water project.

Last Friday, Molao officially handed over four standpipes he had installed to Elizabeth Egepito, Tshireletso Kwele of Borolong village, and Willie Alfred and Belemia Nyambe of Chadibe, respectively.

Molao later told The Monitor that for years residents of the two areas had a dire shortage of water, a situation more painful for villagers who do not own standpipes.

He said the less privileged were forced to wake up at night and walk long distances to fetch water at the public standpipes.

“Following the completion of the water project, I pledged to install standpipes for the less privileged amongst the two villages,” he explained. “The beneficiaries were identified by the village leadership looking at their needs.”

Molao also pledged to pay two-month water bills on behalf of the four beneficiaries. He said amongst the beneficiaries were people living

with disabilities. Others are elderly persons who are no longer fit to walk long distances to fetch water at public standpipes.

He is concerned about constituents who still walk long distances to fetch water as they cannot afford to install standpipes at their homes.

Molao, who is also the Minister of Basic Education, said the situation was more depressing particularly for the children. He bemoaned that this might be something that contributes to poor academic results, as the children get home tired or do not have enough time to study.

He added that the situation is also painful for elders who stay alone, as they do not have the strength to push wheelbarrows carrying buckets of water for kilometres.

Molao implored the beneficiaries to take care of the standpipes and use water sparingly. He also donated groceries and blankets to each of the recipients.

Meanwhile, councillors of the two villages, Major Gofamodimo Kamongenge (Chadibe) and Mbakisi Madzonga (Borolong) also donated relish to the groceries for the beneficiaries.