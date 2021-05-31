 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services has com...
Councillors have enquired with the Botswana Association of Local Autho...
The Court of Appeal judge, Justice Isaac Lesetedi will today deliver a...
The Malete Land Board has denied reports that they want to take the di...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Molao Quenches Less Privileged’s Thirst

Molao Quenches Less Privileged’s Thirst

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, May 31, 2021
Fidelis Molao donating a standpipe
Driven by passion to change the lives of his constituents, Member of Parliament for Shashe West, Fidelis Molao has brought dignity to the less privileged of Chadibe and Borolong villages by gifting them standpipes.

Molao recently donated four standpipes to the less privileged people of the two villages that form part of his constituency.

The donations followed the recent successful completion of the Chadibe-Borolong and Shashemooke water project.

Last Friday, Molao officially handed over four standpipes he had installed to Elizabeth Egepito, Tshireletso Kwele of Borolong village, and Willie Alfred and Belemia Nyambe of Chadibe, respectively.

Molao later told The Monitor that for years residents of the two areas had a dire shortage of water, a situation more painful for villagers who do not own standpipes.

He said the less privileged  were forced to wake up at night and walk long distances to fetch water at the public standpipes.

“Following the completion of the water project, I pledged to install standpipes for the less privileged amongst the two villages,” he explained. “The beneficiaries were identified by the village leadership looking at their needs.”

Molao also pledged to pay two-month water bills on behalf of the four beneficiaries. He said amongst the beneficiaries were people living

Banners
with disabilities. Others are elderly persons who are no longer fit to walk long distances to fetch water at public standpipes.

He is concerned about constituents who still walk long distances to fetch water as they cannot afford to install standpipes at their homes.

Molao, who is also the Minister of Basic Education, said the situation was more depressing particularly for the children. He bemoaned that this might be something that contributes to poor academic results, as the children get home tired or do not have enough time to study.

He added that the situation is also painful for elders who stay alone, as they do not have the strength to push wheelbarrows carrying buckets of water for kilometres.

Molao implored the beneficiaries to take care of the standpipes and use water sparingly.  He also donated groceries and blankets to each of the recipients.

Meanwhile, councillors of the two villages, Major Gofamodimo Kamongenge (Chadibe) and Mbakisi Madzonga (Borolong) also donated relish to the groceries for the beneficiaries.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort