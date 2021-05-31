 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services has com...
Councillors have enquired with the Botswana Association of Local Autho...
The Court of Appeal judge, Justice Isaac Lesetedi will today deliver a...
The Malete Land Board has denied reports that they want to take the di...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Editorial
  3. Avoid Road Accidents

Avoid Road Accidents

MONITOR EDITOR Monday, May 31, 2021
In this publication, we carry a story where the Police are expressing concern over increased road accidents.

One would expect that since movement is restricted due to COVID-19 regulations, there would be fewer fatalities on the road. Still, we lose a lot of people due to road accidents. According to the Police, most road accidents are attributed to motorists' bad attitude. The Police can sensitise motorists on road safety and other campaigns, but people must change their behaviour on the roads to stay alive. A lot of the accidents reported could have been avoided if drivers respected road signs at all times. Where traffic lights are not working drivers do not appear to want to take turns as it is supposed to be done. This leads to accidents and we do not seem to learn.

We also call on drivers to exercise extra caution when driving at the newly installed traffic lights as they seem confusing at times. Drivers should be vigilant and not just say they have the right of way as it is at times shared. This has led to many accidents and could claim more lives. It is also a known fact that drinking alcohol while driving can lead to accidents. People, however, continue to drink heavily and

Banners
speed putting the lives of many at risk. Drinking from home will not only avoid accidents but also reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 from other people. We also call on authorities to fix roads as they contribute to some of the accidents that claim lives. The authorities should use available money from the Roads fund for its purpose. Countries around the country are very bad yet money from the fund is sometimes used for other purposes.

We further call on the government and contractors working on traffic lights to do better in ensuring that they are always functioning properly. This will go a long way in preserving lives that otherwise could be lost on the roads.

Authorities should also work with farmers on a solution to keep livestock away from the roads. These continue to cause accidents that could have been avoided. Individuals should also ensure the good health of their cars. Ensuring their good state can help avoid accidents emanating from something that could have been detected while being serviced. Road safety is the responsibility of all and if we all play our part we can stay alive on the road.

Subscribe to



Editorial

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort