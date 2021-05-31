Flowers

FRANCISTOWN: Forty-one year old Serowe native, Otshepheng Morake, has found a niche in a profitable business of selling flowers in order to sustain her living.

Trading under Tshephi’s ‘Flower and Gifts,’ the florist business is located in Orapa and offers hand tied top notch bouquets and wreaths in a wildflowers and natural style.

In an interview, the talented Morake said her florist business deals with selling and arrangement of flowers for all types of occasions such as funerals, weddings, which come in different arrangements such as hand bouquets and flower baskets.

The 41-year-old grows some of the flowers she sells at her home, while some of them are sourced from Gaborone and South Africa. She stated that her florist business, which is funded by her husband, started operating last year around November.

The businesswoman, who used to sell exported clothes, said that due to travel restrictions she had to stop selling clothes and find other means of putting food on the table. This ultimately led to the establishment of her current venture.

“I have always had a passion for plants and flowers as they bring joy and happiness to people,” Morake told BusinessMonitor. “Even my yard is mostly decorated with flowers and ornamental

Banners

plants. Most of my family and friends have always encouraged me to start my own florist business. The business is fairly lucrative.”

She indicated that in order to acquire more skills on flowering she attained a certificate in flower arrangement at Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN). The mother of two does experience a litany of challenges in her business. “The short life span of my floras means that sometimes my flowers go to waste.

The other challenge is getting flowers that people want, which are not in season, as well as helping people understand the value of flowers and why they are worth spending on,” she indicated.

Morake noted that being able to customise her products to tally with the needs of her respective clients is what makes her business unique.

The sky is the limit for Morake as she intends to grow her venture and create employment for fellow Batswana. Morake advised young entrepreneurs to follow their passions, give all their best and never think of quitting whenever they experience hardships.