The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has defended its decision to reject a proposal from neighbour, South Africa for a Zebras versus Bafana Bafana friendly match.

The BFA came under heavy criticism from football pundits and fans after it rejected the game that was supposed to be played in the June FIFA international window. According to a letter circulating on social media platforms, South Africa Football Association (SAFA) had written to the local federation requesting a friendly match on Thursday, June 3.

The fixture was to be played at the Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg with SAFA footing the Zebras’ trip bill.

However, the BFA has said, the team will go into camp tomorrow to resume preparations for the upcoming COSAFA Cup. The federation has said it acknowledged that the local game has been on suspension for a period of over a year and it was not practical to

play the southern African neighbour this Thursday. “Our technical team advised us against taking up the offer as this was done on short notice .

They have submitted a plan to come into camp on the 1st of June 2021 to prepare for the upcoming COSAFA .We are currently in talks with other associations to secure friendly matches during the next FIFA week and we remain optimistic that we will succeed,” BFA public relations officer, Tumo Mpatane told The Monitor Sport.

Meanwhile ,Zebras’ coach, Adel Amrouche is expected to announce his squad today ahead of the Tuesday camp. Amrouche is faced with tough decisions as the local game remains on halt with only a handful players active abroad.