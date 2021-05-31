Sprinter, Karabo Sibanda pulled out of the weekend action because of a hamstring injury PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The going continues to get tough for sprinter, Karabo Sibanda, as he struggles to get back to form.

Last week, Sibanda failed to complete his race due to a hamstring injury. The incident follows another one that occurred during the national championship where he was tripped by a block at the National Stadium. Sibanda is still chasing a Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification.

National team coach, Justice Dipeba said the athlete did not compete over the weekend when the team was sent to the Pretoria.

“Sibanda was not able to finish his race as he felt something on his hamstring and he was advised to rest by the physio. Hence, he was not part of the team that travelled to Pretoria over the weekend.

The Olympics qualification is getting closer, so it is worrisome for all this to be happening. On the other hand, there are limited competitions. But he is not alone in the circle, there are other athletes who are chasing the same dream. The bottom line is we would like him to be healthy when he competes,” Dipeba said.

The final list of qualified athletes and relay team for each event shall be published on the World Athletics website on July 1. National Olympic Committees (NOCs) shall enter all athletes to Tokyo 2020 by the entries deadline being July 5.

asked about the performance of the team at the weekend meet, Dipeba said it is taking shape.“On Saturday we saw the men improving their times, some running Personal Best (PBs) and three of them ran under 46 seconds. This does put our men’s relay team in good shape. The women are also making progress. We are aware that we started this season with some of our top women injured but they are back competing again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Isaac Makwala was disqualified for the 200m race due to a false start. In the men’s 400m, Leungo Scotch cruised to finish line in 45:27 missing out his PB of 45:00, which he set at the DOHA World Championships. Ndori Bayapo scooped the silver medal by clocking 45:38, followed Zibane Ngozi who clocked 45.82.

Oratile Nowe dominated the women’s 800m reaching the finish line in 2:07:55 with Laone Moloi coming second through a time of 2:14:49. Tshepiso Masalela scooped gold in the men’s 800m clocking 1:46:34 with Tumo Nkape on his heels with 1:46:55.

Christine Botlogetswe and Galefele Moroko had a bad day in the office finishing 400m in position three and four respectively. Botlogetswe brought home a 54:27 while Moroko managed a 56:03.