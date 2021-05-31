 

Galaxy’s Founding Chairperson Takes New Role

KABELO BORANABI Monday, May 31, 2021
Former Jwaneng Galaxy chairperson, Njabulo Gilika PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Jwaneng Galaxy’s founding chairperson, Njabulo Gilika, has stepped down from his role after six years of service, the club has announced.

Gilika who has now assumed a new assignment as board secretary, has since been replaced by Alfred Tsumake, following a decision by the sponsor after last weekend’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). Prior to the gathering, there were reports that Gilika would step down from the chairmanship role, a position he has held since 2015.He was voted club chairperson when Galaxy was formed from the merger of Jwaneng Comets and Blue Diamonds six years ago. During his tenure, the  Galaxy Stars attained elite league promotion, a feat they achieved in just a year after formation. The club went on to win the Mascom Top 8 twice. Under Gilika’s watch, Galaxy became the youngest club to win a league championship in 2020.

The club has also made appearances in the CAF club competitions in just six years of existence.The club last month was announced by the FIFA Botswana Strategic Plan

report to have accumulated $500,000 (approximately P5.4 million) in sponsorship, suggesting that the club is topping the local club’s list. Gilika’s successor, Tsumake was chosen by the club’s primary financier, Debswana Mining Company as per the constitution of the team. Reuben Chengeta is the new club treasurer. Tsumake is expected to assume his role towards the end of the year as he is currently out of the country. Club’s vice chairperson-technical, Lesenya Mapharing, will  be acting in the role in the meantime.

The elective meeting held a week ago saw Okarabile Robert and Tankiso Morake attain theirs positions as secretary general and public relations officer respectively. Tebogo Ramere is the new communications manager, and Gaone Motswasele was voted in as the logistics manager. Sarah Oremeng assumed the marketing manager’s role, while Patrick Makhanya was elected sports organiser with Letlhogonolo Mapoka voted in as the facilities manager.

Sport

