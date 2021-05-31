 
BCP women's league to adopt its constitution

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, May 31, 2021
Botswana Congress Party Women’s League (BCPWL) over the weekend held a constitutional conference where  it agreed that its constitutional amendments should be finalised by the end of June 2021.

BCPWL has been using a draft constitution to run its affairs and govern its league. At the conference, which was held virtually at Metsimotlhabe Community Hall, the members requested that the draft constitution be revised again to ensure that it suits some changes done by the party's mother body and current situation.

“The conference was attended by 30 constituencies. The new amendments suggested by the delegates will be shared with some members who would not attend the conference. This is to allow them to have input on the constitution before it gets adopted and also to take out some clauses that they believe to be irrelevant. Some of

the new amendments made are that the constitution should be aligned to the majority views and one should apply to be a member of the women’s league. If a woman does not apply to be a member, then she will not be automatically included into it since members are going to subscribe every year,” BCPWL president Tshimologo Dingake said in an interview Monday.

According to Dingake, the women are eligible to apply to join the BCPWL from 18 years old and above.

She said they expect the women’s league regional committees to have brought some constitutional amendment suggestions to the committee before the end of June 2021.

