After court ordered postponement of the Botswana Red Cross Society elections during the Annual General Assembly (AGA) in January, it will yet again have to decide whether the society assembles on June 18 2021 as planned or otherwise.

This is because the two parties failed to find common ground and an urgent case is on the cards.

This publication has learnt that Maipelo Mophuting and Nelson Rammala have instructed Craig Law Consultants to file an Urgent application seeking to have elections which are the reason for the AGA be interdicted yet again. The move was prompted by a letter inviting members to the AGA. Through the invitation, secretary general Kutlwano Mukokomani states that nominees for President and Deputy Presidents remain as they were shared before. This means Mophuting and Rammala who are vying for Presidency and First Deputy President respectively will yet again not be allowed to contest elections.

On January 30, Mophuting and Rammala were granted an order to interdict the society’s election for the three positions on the AGA agenda until the matter is finalised. The Society through Mukokomani had disqualified the duo questioning their membership standing.

Both applicants emerged successful with costs and were ordered to apply for review or other relief no later than seven court days from the date of the order.

Meanwhile Mosetlha confirmed the instruction. “We filed last Friday and served them on Monday. Basically we want another interdict because while we were still engaging with them to resolve the dispute, they went ahead yet again and announced another election date. We therefore approached court on urgency and hope the matter will be heard next week,” he said.

wrote to Bonolo Itumeleng of Bogopa, Manewe, Tobedza & Co who being Mukokomani and the Society dismissing claims that his clients were not members of the society. He stated in the letter that, as the Court ruled, his clients are members and have the right to stand for election.

In her response, Itumeleng stated that they hold a different interpretation but still want the matter to be settled soon so the elections could go ahead. “To this end, the client is willing to deal with the merits of whether your clients qualify in terms of constitutional requirements. The hope is that we can put this matter to rest, one way or the other, by end of next week,” was the response.

The matter was however never resolved hence another Court date. The society has also since engaged Akoonyatse Law Firm as their attorneys who according to Mosetlha have filed opposition papers.

Speaking to this publication recently, Mukokomani maintained that they are not on the wrong and are ready for anything.

“Yes we have set a new date for the elective AGA. Our members instructed us to do so because we have to move on. They failed to file papers after their interdict. They failed to cooperate for mediation and we decided to continue with our work. We maintain that they are not our members and if they file another case we will oppose it,” he said.