The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) is reported to be currently undertaking research on the development of drones.

Delivering submissions during committee on communications, works, transport and technology sitting in Parliament yesterday, the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security, Botlhale Makgekgenene said the move was one of her office’s recent welcome developments.

She said the BDF is carrying out the research development of drones in collaboration with Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST). Makgekgenene further stated that other recent development undertaken by the force was the development of cyber security unit to ensure availability and interaction of the cyber security framework.

She said the Ministry continues to explore other ICT research units giving an example of Botswana Police Service (BPS)’s crime and criminal recording system which would help to monitor and record crime incidents. She said the system would also go a long way in helping with the geographical mapping of road traffic accidents.

“Another welcome development under the defence Ministry was the introduction of the automated finger print system by the police that is used to store fingerprints of criminals for future reference. This system further records marks from crime scenes and it has been helpful in identifying criminals. It has also helped in the turnaround time on finger prints identification,” she said.

Makgekgenene also said yet another welcome development by the police was the safer-city project in cities for crime-free streets as well as to improve the general

security of the public. She stated that cameras were installed within the city streets and along roads in a bid to make the country and roads safer.

“You can agree with me that the police are able to pick crime incidents on cameras. These are offences that occur on our roads as well as theft incidents that happen within the city. Even the level of responsiveness to crime has improved,” she said.

Makgekgenene further stated that another positive move is the installation of token telephones in prisons for prisoners to be able to contact their family members.

Members of Parliament (MPs) applauded the BDF for the good move stating that it was a commendable development and urged the police to consider having a similar idea. The MPs further expressed concern over increasing activities of crime asking what the Ministry is doing about it. Sharing the same sentiments, Kanye north MP, Thapelo Letsholo raised a concern over rising incidents of cyber bullying across social media platform asking what the Ministry is doing to respond to this scourge.

Responding to MPs comments, Makgekgenene conceded to be concerned about escalating crime incidents but said police are working hard to curb the scourge. She further stated that police have a fully fledged unit that deals with cyber bulling and encouraged members of the public to report such incidents to the police.