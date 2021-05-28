Mmutle does makeup and general makeovers including hair and manicure

Botho Mmutle, a multi-talented young woman who co-owns Blues lounge-wear has opened a beauty parlour where she offers different beauty services of which the most predominant is makeup artistry.

At the artistry, she offers different kinds of makeup services.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Mmutle said Pearl’s Makeover Palour business started operating in 2018 when she was doing her first year at Botho University.The facility does makeup and general makeovers including hair and manicure. However, she remains very passionate about makeup artistry.

“I do glam makeup, creative makeup art and special effects makeup. Glam makeup is the one the public is familiar with; it includes bridal makeovers, baby shower makeovers, birthdays and others. Creative makeup art involves using products to alter your features; it’s using your face as a canvas to create illusion art. Special effects is makeup used for illusion purposes in film television and entertainment,” she explained.

Furthermore, Mmutle pointed out that she was mainly inspired by her love for art saying that from a very tender age she enjoyed drawing, art and craft more than anything else.

Along the way she decided to explore fashion and glamour. This self-taught makeup artist said she got some tips from the internet on how

to better her makeup skills. She targets people between 18 and 50 years of age. She also added that the public is greatly supportive as they book their makeup, share ideas; call her just for encouragement and appreciation of her work. When she lacks motivation at times, she gets messages of motivation from her fans and consequently she gets up and forges on.

“One of the biggest challenges I have face in this industry includes not having a solid place to operate from. Another is not being able to practice or explore the special effects (special effects makeup) part of my craft in my country and scarcity of special effects products locally.

Moreover, she asserted that her achievements included growing her business on her own without funding. She got recognition from other countries as well like Nigeria and South Africa featured in magazines.

Mmutle had been marketing her craft by distributing business cards in cosmetics shops and to individuals. She is also a model, designer and sells tailor made lounge-wear and street-wear merchandise.