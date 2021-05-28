 
BOMU, DBS in music awards partnership

STAFF WRITER Friday, May 28, 2021
Lesokwane PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
BOMU Music Awards Total Music Group has announced a partnership with the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) for the 10th edition.

The partnership entails financial boost towards the awards, broadcast airplay on Botswana Television and RB2 as well as broadcasting rights for the coveted activation.

The financial contribution will enable the introduction of cash prize money for all awards nominees, support BOMU in resetting its finances, enabling the setting up of a fully fledged BOMU administration office and ensuring the establishment of a funeral scheme for BOMU members.

Phemelo Lesokwane, BOMU president reiterated the importance of having the DBS as the broadcast partner, adding ,“the BOMU awards are a national project that should reach all Batswana across the country. It is most appropriate to have partnered with the DBS given their footprint across the country.

This further affirms their commitment to inform and educate the nation on pertinent projects like the 10th edition of the awards.” He expressed gratitude for the financial contribution, saying it would contribute significantly to ensuring sustainability within the

local music industry.  

Seabelo Modibe of Total Music Group and event coordinator, said the partnership demonstrates DBS’ utmost commitment to support the growth of the local music industry, in line with the 2021 BOMU Awards theme of ‘Let Us Grow the Music Industry Together’. Meanwhile, Lesokwane also confirmed another milestone in the 2021 BOMU Awards, announcing that Brand Botswana had approved the use of the Botswana Pride mark in all awards collateral.

He said the awards are a national symbol and this blends well with the intent of the Pride mark, which is to instill pride in the community and symbolise progress and the exportation of Botswana’s quality and excellence to international markets.  The BOMU Awards target local artists who recorded and commercialised music between January 2019 and April 2021. Non-citizen artists who have been resident in Botswana for the past 12 months can also submit their craft.

