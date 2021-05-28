 
Elil belts out Madlozi

STAFF WRITER Friday, May 28, 2021
Elil
Osego Motamma also known as ‘Elil’ in the music industry has released a new single called Madlozi.

The song was released on the May 21, 2021 and it is available in all digital platforms and is ready for radio play. Madlozi was produced by Phendula hit-maker DJ KSB and  recorded and mastered at Mark Media Entertainment in Mogoditshane.

The artist born and raised at Gweta but originally from Maun told Arts & Culture in an interview that the house genre, Madlozi meant badimo in Setswana.  “I started my journey in the music industry last year 2020 around September. The idea of me doing music came after some self introspection during the first lockdown in April.

People around the world and locally were finding new hobbies and some even learnt how to cook so even though I was always at work as a front- line worker I got inspired and had to dig deep so as to see what I’m good at and singing

topped it all,” he said.

He expressed hope that  Batswana would love his song because the rhythm is of African tradition and vibe. Elil added that the intention is to keep on releasing good music during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. “In the song I’m asking for help from my ancestors as I’ve done it all but nothing has changed in my life. My life is a mess. There are a lot of hurdles and obstacles in my life.

I’m not succeeding at anything. People have different beliefs so they tend to know who to turn to when things are tough or hard.

I believe in God and I pray everyday. I’m also an African, ke godisitswe Setswana so I believe in our tradition (things like go phekola so if things are tough I don’t shy away from our tradition and culture,” he concluded.

