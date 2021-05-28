 
  3. Khoi Oteezy releases Motsogapele

Khoi Oteezy releases Motsogapele

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, May 28, 2021
Khoi Oteezy
There is a new kid in the Afro Beat music genre named Khoi Oteezy who has released Motsogapele single.

Oteng Kelotlhanetswe whose stage name is Khoi Oteezy is a 21-year-old man from Lentsweletau. This young singer started his music career in 2020 after being inspired by Mmamotse hit-maker, Motlha.

“Currently I have only one track titled Motsogapele. This single track was recorded at Mollo Records produced by Pro Lanez and myself as an executive producer. I am an enthusiastic young man who is willing to unleash his talent in music to the world. I dropped Motsogapele on January 29, 2021 on Music Library,” he said. Furthermore, he explained that the song was doing well saying that lately people were showing him some love and support including some local music giants such as Kabelo Tiro famed as Scavenger. He explained that Tiro had shown interest in working with him, which was a great honour to him because he was an upcoming artist.

Khoi Oteezy also explained that Motsogapele was a motivational song taken from Setswana idiom

‘nonyane ya motsogapele e ja seboko se se nonneng’ meaning if you are being active and hardworking for success you will always be better than those who are just sitting and doing nothing. He further emphasised that the song was against laziness and dependency syndrome as it encouraged people to try to  fend for themselves. “I make my music unique through my lyrics and my styled voice articulation. I dropped my song at radio stations like Radio Botswana one (RB1) and RB2. I also performed at Mokaragana local talent show. I have a Facebook page Khoi Oteesy Music that I also use to market my music. I cannot afford to make more songs because currently I am not working,” he said. Moreover, he said due to COVID-19 he had not been yet invited to partake at any event. He advised upcoming artists to be patient and invest more in their talent.

