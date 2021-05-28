There is a new kid in the Afro Beat music genre named Khoi Oteezy who has released Motsogapele single.
Oteng Kelotlhanetswe whose stage name is Khoi Oteezy is a 21-year-old man from Lentsweletau. This young singer started his music career in 2020 after being inspired by Mmamotse hit-maker, Motlha.
“Currently I have only one track titled Motsogapele. This single track was recorded at Mollo Records produced by Pro Lanez and myself as an executive producer. I am an enthusiastic young man who is willing to unleash his talent in music to the world. I dropped Motsogapele on January 29, 2021 on Music Library,” he said. Furthermore, he explained that the song was doing well saying that lately people were showing him some love and support including some local music giants such as Kabelo Tiro famed as Scavenger. He explained that Tiro had shown interest in working with him, which was a great honour to him because he was an upcoming artist.
Khoi Oteezy also explained that Motsogapele was a motivational song taken from Setswana idiom