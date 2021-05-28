Decision time: BNSC chairperson, Morule will make key announcements PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) faces a crucial few days ahead following yesterday’s board meeting where a final decision was taken regarding the restructuring exercise that has been ongoing for nearly four years.

A substantive chief executive officer (CEO) will be named before Tuesday. Tuelo Serufho has been acting BNSC CEO.

BNSC board chairperson, Marumo Morule told Mmegi Sport that the long-running restructuring is coming to an end and the board would make a final determination.

“This discussion should come to an end today (Thursday), the difficulty with this exercise is that there are too many stakeholders. Key amongst them is the BNSC secretariat employees. So we need to do justice to all stakeholders. We have had a lot of discussions and engagement on this issue and we need to close the matter. Going forward we need to implement whatever decision that has been taken,” he said.

Morule said they only engaged a consultant last year around October and November, adding that even before his term in office, a consultant was hired. However, the consultant had completed the job and it was now up to the board to come up with a resolution to take the matter forward.

The restructuring exercise is expected to result in job losses.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited appointment of the BNSC CEO would be completed by next week. Serufho’s contract ends on Monday. According

to the process, the BNSC board makes a recommendation to the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC). If the Ministry is satisfied with the recommendation, the name is forwarded to the Cabinet where a decision would be made. The Cabinet would go an extra mile to screen if the candidate ‘is politically correct.’

If the Cabinet is impressed with the choice, security agents also join in the process to screen the candidate. After the processes are completed, President Mokgweetsi Masisi also has to give the decision a thumbs up before the appointment is finally made.

“Give me up until Tuesday because I have a Monday deadline to make the announcement. We have been given up to the May 31 to decide if Serufho goes back to Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) or something has to happen. I would give you a direct answer on Tuesday,” Morule said.

This publication is also informed that Serufho was recently given an offer letter but he has not responded yet.

Morule said the reports were untrue. He emphasised that the two issues of restructuring and CEO would be put to bed by Tuesday.