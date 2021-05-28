 
  Mmegi
  Sport
  Double Action query Boseja's Sundowns move

Double Action query Boseja’s Sundowns move

KABELO BORANABI Friday, May 28, 2021
On the move: Boseja PIC: MAMELODI SUNDOWNS FACEBOOK
Gaborone Region Women’s League side, Double Action is planning to challenge goalkeeper, Sedilame Boseja’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

Boseja was on Wednesday announced as Sundowns’ latest recruit following her departure from Bloemfontein Celtic in the Hollywood-bets Super League.

“We are excited to announce our latest signee Boseja, Sedilame. Sedi is a big-time player, with goalkeeping skills and over 12 years’ expertise in goalkeeping.

Our goalies never looked this strong,” Sundowns said on their Facebook page captured alongside the 23-year-old’s photograph clad in the team’s leisure-wear while gesturing the club’s famous ‘menwana phezulu’ sign.

However, local side Double Action has come out to claim that the player’s move to Pretoria is illegitimate. Speaking to Mmegi Sport, Action owner and chairperson, Senki Sesinyi said the player was loaned to Celtic and the deal has since elapsed and expected the player to move to the Gaborone side.

“I should first say we loaned Sedilame to Celtic and to this day she remains our player, we have the paperwork to prove that.

The issue is still at the table, discussed by the club management I would not want to go much into detail until we have planned a way forward. For now, she

remains our player, the time Celtic approached us they wanted a permanent transfer but they could not meet what we required as a transfer fee. Hence both clubs decided the player should move on loan to Celtic.”

“At Double Action we just want the procedure to be followed. We want things to be done formally. Sundowns need the player for Champions League, we are also going to play in the competition. It is not like we are in the player’s way to further her career and we are not a step down from Sundowns,” Sesinyi said.

Boseja moved from Township Rollers to Double Action in 2017. After appearing just once in the then Super League for Action she was poached by Celtic on a three-year deal that elapsed in June 2020. In her time with Siwelele Ladies, ‘Tsontso’ once won the best goalkeeper of the then Sasol Women’s League in 2019. She has been inactive since the Celtic departure and had a trial scheduled in Slovakia last winter cancelled due to travel restrictions brought by COVID-19.

Sport

