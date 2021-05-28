The Olympic rings on display near Japan’s national stadium PIC: HIROKO MASUIKE/THE NEW YORK TIMES

Never in the history of the Olympic Games have the organisers faced tougher challenges in putting together a competition than the 2020 edition.

The games were scheduled for last year’s July but the outbreak of COVID-19 put paid to the hopes. Instead of cancelling the competition, the games were postponed to this year July amid optimism the impact of the virus would have subsided.

The Olympics remain the world’s biggest sporting event, but COVID-19 has taken the shine of the 2020 edition. There will be no spectators when the Games kick-off in Tokyo in 56 days.

But there are bigger concerns. Protests have rocked the host city with Japanese against the competition going ahead amid concerns over rising COVID-19 concerns.

Botswana authorities have indicated they are in touch with the organising body, the International Olympics Committee (IOC). All indications are that the games will proceed despite concerns over the COVID situation in Tokyo.

Last week, the organisers of the event said they had entered the ‘Operational delivery mode’ for the games, and there was no turning back. This against protests early this month and growing calls for the Olympics to be at least postponed or cancelled.

It now remains to be seen if the quality of the competition will

not be affected after several relay teams withdrew from this month’s World Relays, which were held in Poland. The US has already issued warning against travelling to Japan, and like Canada and athletics powerhouses like Jamaica, it would be interesting if they allow their athletes to participate in Tokyo.

Thus far, no major withdrawals have hit the competition, but it is a crucial 56 days ahead as countries make final decisions. Botswana retains significant interest in the developments in Tokyo, where the vaccination programme has been slow.

Critics argue this would leave athletes vulnerable as there are no significant measures to protect volunteers and athletes other than the ‘sanitisers and masks’. The number of local athletes who have qualified has reached double figures after Isaac Makwala and the 4x400m relay team booked their places.

This in addition to four other athletes, Christine Botlogetswe, Amantle Montsho, Gaefele Moroko and Nijel Amos, while boxers, Rajab Mohammed and Sadie Kenosi are also through.

South Africa this week announced it will vaccinate its athletes, but there has been no formal firm decision from the Botswana authorities.