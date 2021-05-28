 
BFA to decide on CAF club reps

KABELO BORANABI Friday, May 28, 2021
Galaxy were last season's CAF Champions League representatives PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
After it has nullified the 2020-2021 football season, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has warned clubs should be financially fit to participate in the next season CAF club competition.

The move by the BFA national assembly to nullify the 2020-2021 season cast doubts over the local football participation in the 2021-2022 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

Locally, the teams that play in the Champions League are the league winners while the cup winners take part in the Confederations Cup.

The BFA has said it is yet to decide on how to pick clubs to play in the African interclub competitions. However, the BFA, through a written response to Mmegi Sport questions, assured local football would have a representative in the competitions.

However, after more than a year-long on the sidelines and with their mainstream financial sources cut, the BFA warned the clubs to need to have the financial muscle to part take in the two tournaments.

BFA’s public relations officer, Tumo Mpatane said the clubs will only be assisted with the P75,000 international tournament grant from the Botswana National Sport Commission.

the matter and will share with the public once same has been finalised. The requirement as per club licensing is that the applicant should be financially sound and nothing has changed. Clubs have been assisted in the past including through the BNSC grant, which hopefully will also apply,” Mpatane said. Meanwhile, following Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United’s early exit from the interclub tournaments, Botswana has missed out on having an increase in the number of teams playing in the continental competitions.

Galaxy was knocked out of the Champions League second round before they were eliminated from the second-tier tournament at the same stage.

United fell off in the first round of the Confederations Cup. Tanzania has since seen an increase to four teams after Simba SC reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Simba’s exploits in the tournaments saw Tanzania promoted to a 12-point team replacing Libya whilst joining South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco amongst others.

