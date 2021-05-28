Ambassadors: Double Action will represent Botswana in CAF club competition PIC: FACEBOOK

Double Action believe it will raise around P350,000 needed for participation in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

The team won a ticket to the COSAFA region playoffs of the tournament after Prisons XI pulled out due to lack of funds.

Action’s chairperson, Senki Sesinyi estimates the budget for the tournament to be around P350,000 and is confident that the club will reach the target.

The tournament will be played between August and September. “The BFA (Botswana Football Association) wrote to clubs calling for submissions to play in the competition. We submitted but we were then not successful. After Prisons pulled out for reasons known to them, the BFA once again wrote to clubs and this time we were selected to go play. This is not the first time we have played a tournament outside the country.

We went to Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swaziland amongst others and not on any of those occasions did we ask for assistance from the association.” “Our rough estimation for the cost of the playing in the tournament is around P350,000. We are working the clock as the management to raise the money. I believe we will be able to reach the target as we always had in our

previous trips outside the country,” Sesinyi said.

Double Action will face seven other teams from the COSAFA region in Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, eSwatini’s Manzini Wanderers, Lesotho Defence Force, Tura Magic of Namibia, Zimbabwe’s Black Rhino Queens as well as Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and Costa da Sol of Mozambique.

The two top teams from the competition will play in the finals around November. Sesinyi says his side is licking their lips over the chance of playing in the highest women club football competition. “We are going to give it our all, we are going to pull up a fight at the tournament and will start training on June 7. We had seven players who have been active with the national team, all those are starters.

The BFA has offered us a training field, so we have decided that we are going to start on June 7. I believe we are able to be one of the two top teams and qualify for the continental tournament. Even at that level, I believe we can still qualify and represent the continent,” he said.