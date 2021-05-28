 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) faces a crucial few days...
Gaborone Region Women’s League side, Double Action is planning t...
Never in the history of the Olympic Games have the organisers faced to...
After it has nullified the 2020-2021 football season, the Botswana Foo...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Double Action hunt P350,000 for Champions League

Double Action hunt P350,000 for Champions League

KABELO BORANABI Friday, May 28, 2021
Ambassadors: Double Action will represent Botswana in CAF club competition PIC: FACEBOOK
Double Action believe it will raise around P350,000 needed for participation in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

The team won a ticket to the COSAFA region playoffs of the tournament after Prisons XI pulled out due to lack of funds.

Action’s chairperson, Senki Sesinyi estimates the budget for the tournament to be around P350,000 and is confident that the club will reach the target.

The tournament will be played between August and September. “The BFA (Botswana Football Association) wrote to clubs calling for submissions to play in the competition. We submitted but we were then not successful. After Prisons pulled out for reasons known to them, the BFA once again wrote to clubs and this time we were selected to go play. This is not the first time we have played a tournament outside the country.

We went to Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swaziland amongst others and not on any of those occasions did we ask for assistance from the association.” “Our rough estimation for the cost of the playing in the tournament is around P350,000. We are working the clock as the management to raise the money. I believe we will be able to reach the target as we always had in our

Banners
previous trips outside the country,” Sesinyi said.

Double Action will face seven other teams from the COSAFA region in Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, eSwatini’s Manzini Wanderers, Lesotho Defence Force, Tura Magic of Namibia, Zimbabwe’s Black Rhino Queens as well as Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and Costa da Sol of Mozambique.

The two top teams from the competition will play in the finals around November. Sesinyi says his side is licking their lips over the chance of playing in the highest women club football competition. “We are going to give it our all, we are going to pull up a fight at the tournament and will start training on June 7. We had seven players who have been active with the national team, all those are starters.

The BFA has offered us a training field, so we have decided that we are going to start on June 7. I believe we are able to be one of the two top teams and qualify for the continental tournament. Even at that level, I believe we can still qualify and represent the continent,” he said.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

BDP Retreat

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort