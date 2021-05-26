Bonang Mafoko's memorial service PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

On Tuesday friends and family of the late political icon Bonang George (BG) Mafoko who was one of Botswana Congress Party (BCP) pioneers gathered to celebrate the life of the man who dedicated himself to the party he helped form.

Mafoko succumbed to death due to COVID-19 related complications at Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital on May 21, 2021. He will be laid to rest at his home village Maunatlala tomorrow(Thursday). According to speakers at his memorial service organized by BCP, ‘BG’ as he was popularly know was a trustworthy, loving, resilient and most of all an icon to many.

BCP president Dumelang Saleshando said when he first met Mafoko he was campaigning for a council seat in 1994 when he (Saleshando) was a student at University of Botswana. He added that the deceased was dedicated to the party such that whereever there was a party campaign he made sure he went with a suitcase to support his comrades.

“BG Mafoko was dedicated to the party. He would even go to the extent of giving away a cow for us to feast and not expect anything in return. He had gone through good and bad times but he never stressed. If he didn’t agree with you, he would not beat around the bush he would tell you straight face to face. But when the masses make a decision he would go with them and say, le nkgonne. He was committed to the course,” he said.

One of his friends, Tirelo Balopi recalled that he called his fallen comrade BG Continental after soccer boots that he loved so much back in their youthful years. Balopi added that they also nicknamed BG Mabijo because he was full of jokes. He told the gathering that everywhere Mafoko was, he always cracked jokes making people

laugh. That earned him a number of friends from both the old folks and the youth.

“BG was always supportive of everyone. He loved people. We have lost a true friend. He was people’s person. He was truth and loved by everyone he crossed paths with,” he said.

Meanwhile, Motsumi Segopolo who was one of his best friends said he met the deceased at Francistown in the 60s but were not close then. He said they got close after meeting at a soccer match. The duo also played dads and hung out together at drinking sports. Segopolo said even though his late friend was a loving person he was very strict.

“I met Mafoko in 1972 in Francistown. He loved his BG Continental soccer boots. O ne a di pholesha abo a tsena mo lebaleng a kakara le fa a ne a saitse balo. When he entered the football pitch there was always a cheer from his fans even though he never kicked a ball, as he was a terrible player. He never scored a single goal in his short lived football career as he was always on the bench,” said a representative of Township Rollers Football Club Dickson Gabanakgosi reminiscing on their old memories.

He further told the gathering that Mafoko left Taffic Sporting Club and joined Township Rollers where he died huge fan of the team. He said they made Mafoko the vice chairperson. Mafoko later recruited Gabanakgosi to be part of the team’s executive committee.

BG passed on as an accomplished businessman on Gaborone and Tswapong.