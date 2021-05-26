Elephant PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

A 62-year-old man was killed by an elephant in Sanyana cattlepost in the outskirts of Shorobe village.

Confirming the incident to MmegiOnline, Maun Police Station commander, assistant superintendent Tabengwa Magwama revealed to have received the report today. He said the incident occurred on Monday after the deceased and his 35-year-old companion were attacked by elephants while looking for the cattle.

“The 35-year-old allegedly managed to escape, making it back to his cattlepost. The following day he said he went to visit the sexagenarian at his

cattle post only to learn that the old man did not return home the previous day following the attack by the elephants. Together with other Sanyana cattlepost residents they went to look for the old man and found him lying lifeless on the ground,” he said.

Magwama said they rushed the old man to Letsholathebe Hospital where the doctors confirmed he was dead on arrival.