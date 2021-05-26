BR Express

FRANCISTOWN: A 37-year-old Tonota man living with a disability was hit and killed by a train on Sunday morning on his way from church, Tonota Police Station commander, superintendent Oteng Ngada told Mmegi.

Ngada stated that the train was travelling from the south to the northern part of the country. In addition, he noted that the accident happened in the middle of the village, a few metres from the level crossing.

According to him, some of the village residents and motorists who were near the railway line tried in vain to warn the 37-year-old man of the approaching train.

“The man had a physical disability. He attempted to cross the railway line but could not do so timely and was ultimately hit by the train,” Ngada told Mmegi yesterday.

The station commander added, “The incident happened at around 4pm. From the preliminary investigation, the man was on his way home from church.”

Train accidents, especially

those that claim the lives of pedestrians are not common in Tonota and surrounding areas, especially around areas where there is a level crossing.

The last train accident was recorded in 2019 when a 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a train near Shashe Bridge.

Two years earlier, a 38-year-old woman, who was in the company of two children at Shashe Bridge was hit by a train and died on the spot. The children managed to escape unhurt.

Meanwhile, Ngada urged Tonota residents and those in the surrounding areas to exercise a greater amount of caution when crossing the railway line. This, he said, will help counter train accidents that ultimately lead to loss of life.