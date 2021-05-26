Rape

Maun police are on the hunt for a traditional healer who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman claiming that he was performing rituals.

Confirming the incident to MmegiOnline, Maun Police Station commander, assistant superintendent, Tabengwa Magwama said the incident was reported yesterday morning at around 9am. He revealed that the 20-year-old woman who was in the company of her boyfriend had visited the Boseja ward-based traditional healer to seek his assistance.

Magwama said following the young woman’s consultation, the traditional healer allegedly instructed the victim’s boyfriend to go and collect soil by the cross roads. Thereafter, Magwama said the traditional healer allegedly told the victim that

he should use his manhood to push medicines into her private parts.

“Narrating her story, the victim said the traditional healer had warned her not to share the information with anyone because otherwise the rituals would not work and he would also send snakes to haunt her. After arriving home the victim told her boyfriend what transpired and they reported the matter to the police,” Magwama said.

He said investigations into the matter are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspect.