  3. Monakwe faction reopens BOPEU bank account

Monakwe faction reopens BOPEU bank account

MONKAGEDI GAOTHOBOGWE Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Monakwe PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Justice Zein Kebonang has given the Botswana Public Employees Union's (BOPEU) Olefile Monakwe faction a favourable interim ruling to reopen the union's bank account at Standard Chartered Bank.

Kebonang's ruling yesterday late afternoon granted the faction power to reopen the account following the recent High Court victory that restored the deposed Masego Mogwera as president of BOPEU, leading to the bank closing the account.

Upon returning to her office, Mogwera had instantly sought the bank to change signatories as well as successfully effect changes at the Registrar of Trade Unions.

However, when the Monakwe faction also wrote to the bank claiming to still be in office, the bank decided to suspend the account until the

issue of BOPEU's signatories is resolved.

It would, however, appear that yesterday's interim order may not see the light of day yet, as early this morning Mogwera appeared before the same judge to challenge the award on the account that she as BOPEU president and an interested party was not cited in the yesterday's case. 

The wrangling over the bank account has resulted in workers and services at BOPEU not getting paid. Meanwhile, the account remains suspended. (Updates to follow on this developing story)

News

