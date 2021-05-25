 
  Rape accused HIV/AIDS counsellor case set for CMC

Rape accused HIV/AIDS counsellor case set for CMC

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Rape accused Emmanuel Malomo
FRANCISTOWN: The case in which a former HIV/AIDS counsellor, who allegedly raped a patient during working hours at Masego Clinic in Tonota, was on Tuesday set for Case Management Conference (CMC) on July 15, 2021.

The state alleges that Emmanuel Malomo, 26, raped the complainant last year on May 14.

Malomo has since engaged attorney Mishingo Jeremia, who was not present in court due to other legal engagements elsewhere to represent him.

During the accused's previous appearance in court before Chief Magistrate Mareledi Dipate, Jeremia told the court that the complainant was willing to forgive Malomo and withdraw the matter.

 But the court did not accede to that overture due to the seriousness of the offence.

When Malomo initially appeared in court last year before he engaged an attorney, he admitted that he had consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant.

Malomo said so, even though his plea was reserved because by then investigations were at their initial stages and had not yet engaged a lawyer to represent him.

Said Malomo then: "I failed to control myself. There was no resistance from the complainant. The complainant was shocked by what happened and I asked her to forgive me. She then went

home and returned later with her sister. She was not putting on the same clothes that she was wearing before."

The presiding officer, Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ngandu, who has since been transferred, warned Malomo then against implicating himself in committing the offence before the trial started as the allegation he was charged with was serious.

Dlamini-Ngandu said: "Your plea is reserved. You should just stick to reasons advanced by the prosecution that you should be remanded in custody. The prosecution has told the court that investigations in this matter are still at their initial stages."

Malomo, who has since been granted bail, used to work for Humana People to People a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that is active in 45 countries worldwide.

The not-for-profit association, continentally headquartered in Zimbabwe, is committed to tackling the world's major humanitarian, social and environmental challenges.

Malomo was employed as a linkage officer seconded to Tonota. His job was to monitor HIV/AIDS patients, follow defaulters and re-enrol them.

