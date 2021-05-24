Police Car

Maunatlala Police are investigating a case in which two Maaloso ward brothers were recently stabbed to death following conflict at a shebeen.

Confirming the double murder, officer commanding senior superintendent, Paul Oketsang said a 20-year-old Kediemetse Obonetse of Mokoelelo ward allegedly got into a misunderstanding with 31-year-old Amos Wame that led to a fight while drinking traditional beer.

Oketsang disclosed that a quarrel later broke out resulting in Obonetse stabbing Wame to death with a sharp object. “It is alleged that Wame’s elder brother, Thuso Wame, 41, then intervened to calm the assailant but Obonetse also stabbed him (Thuso) to death.

The incident occurred around 6:30 in the evening at Mankga ward in Maunatlala,” he said. The senior police officer further stated that after committing the alleged double murder, Obonetse fled the scene but was later apprehended.

He said after receiving a report on the matter, the police rushed to the scene, took the siblings to Maunatlala clinic where they were confirmed dead. Oketsang said Obonetse was arraigned before Palapye Magistrate’s Court for two murder counts and will appear for mention on June 4, 2021.

Furthermore, Oketsang said the shebeen owner, a 57-year-old woman was slapped with a P5,000 fine for selling traditional beer after the stipulated time. The police boss raised concern over escalating murder incidents in his policing area. He said earlier

that week he had recorded a similar incident in which a woman was stabbed to death with a knife by her boyfriend at Topisi village.

“In that incident, the boyfriend allegedly followed the girlfriend to the local clinic and later stabbed her to death in full view of patients. The upsurge in murder cases as a result of petty issues which can easily be avoided is of concern.

This shows that people no longer value the sanctity of human life,” he said. Oketsang added it appears that society is angry because people do not know how to approach and resolve issues free of violence.

He further called for a holistic approach to heal the society, as there is a huge vacuum in order to deal with people’s attitudes, how they approach issues and deal with anger.

He said people used to be able to control anger or frustrations and channel those feelings into non-destructive outlets, but of late people have been exhibiting a frightening lack of control. Oketsang said they have been conducting awareness campaigns urging people to respect the sanctity of life to avoid settling disputes through violent means but “that seems to be falling on deaf ears.”