Just to catch you up, in case you are not following developments on the Chellzkitchen Facebook page, we have a new offering, the “Exclusive Cooking Sessions” where we turn up the notch on the experience we offer.

The cooking, networking, personal development, laughs and memories are all a priceless experience as is, in these sessions we incorporate different activities which bring a completely new element to the day.

These include sessions at Gabane Pottery where we get to take a short drive out of town for some fresh air, we cook outside and enjoy a tour the Pottery, learn about the processes they use, ultimately join in a lesson at the potters wheel with Mr Martin the owner and create something to take home in two weeks as the works need to dry, be placed in the kiln, decorated and painted.

Another such session is with Aerial Yoga at SLV studios owned by Sam, a relatively new concept locally, yet very exciting. Think mat yoga but floating in the air, there are many benefits to aerial yoga, also it’s a great experience even if you never want to do it again like my sister Melissa, I’m still convincing her to give it a second try before making her final decision.

The holistic idea is to continue to host the three weekend sessions and offer the Exclusive Sessions once a month, we are hoping to include a variety of interesting activities in and around Gaborone. We welcome everyone to our sessions, the Exclusive Cooking Sessions appeal mostly to individuals who work certain weekends, who travel, couples, ditsala and sister dates.

The last session we hosted at Gabane Pottery, we set up a charming picnic with a fountain as a centre piece, it was mesmerising watching the water flow and appreciating that it was crafted right there, Chateau Del Rei mimosas were the welcome drink, the group sipped them during the tour and pottery lesson before heading over to the cooking stations outside and putting together a fun, light chicken meatball and noodles dish.

This dish has succulent flavours, amazing textures and is ready in no time at all. While the rest of us used Egg Noodles, one of the cooks used Barley Wheat Noodles due to food preferences. This is something we take very seriously at Chellzkitchen when planning for classes, a questionnaire goes out with questions such as 1. Do you have any

dietary requirements? 2. Do you have any allergies? This helps with creating the menu for the day and ensuring all attendees are comfortable and are catered to. The wheat noodles were a learning moment for all of us present, including her who was at the time familiar with the wheat pasta.

As we sat down to eat, after an exciting day, we could only be proud of what we achieved in just a few hours. You really can’t describe what these sessions do for a person but you can like our page and see some testimonials from attendees, some who have come back, twice others for the third time. Feel free to enquire about us and make your booking today! The first 2 participants to register for June will be offered a discount as well as a Chellzkitchen hamper’

Sticky Chicken Meatballs

Ingredients

For the sauce:

2 spoons soy sauce

2spoons of rice vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp cornflour

1/2 tsp white pepper

1/2 tsp paprika

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 pinky sized piece of ginger, finely minced

1 tbsp brown sugar

For the meatballs:

1pack pork/chicken mince (500g)

1 spring onions, finely sliced

1 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 tsp dark soy sauce

Pinch white pepper

1 tsp garden masala

Oil, for frying

½ tsp salt

Instructions

Whisk together all the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl and set aside

Place all the ingredients for the meatballs in a bowl and thoroughly combine. Take small pieces of the meat mix and roll into meatballs and set aside on a plate.

Place a large high sided pan over a medium high heat and add 1-2 tbsp of oil. Fry the meatballs until browned on all sides. As soon as the meatballs are browned, add the sauce to the pan and continue to cook for 3-5 minutes until the liquid is reduced and starting to become sticky. Stir regularly to coat the meat balls.

Soak the noodles in boiling water for 8- 10 minutes, then drain and cool under cold water. Tip into a bowl and toss with the olive oil. Mix the carrots and courgette with a splash of white wine vinegar, then toss with the noodles. Serve the noodles with the sticky meatballs, scattered with the spring onions.

To serve:

Noodles

Buckwheat Noodles