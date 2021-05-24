Toilet block

Water conservation can help alleviate the effects of shortages of the precious resource at any given community.

As one preservation enedevours, local entrepreneur Louis Mapoka through his company, Nextgen Waterfree Solutions has been offering solutions that specialise in water demand argumentation.

Nextgen Waterfree, which was established in 2017, offers consulting services, water saving products, certified installation services as well as guarantees and maintenance. In an interview, Mapoka explained that they offer cutting edge devices that help reduce water consumption and wastage.

These are in the form of tap aerators, shower regulators, waterless urinals and displacement toilet blocks. The devices are designed to significantly reduce water consumption for different facilities including residential, industrial, offices, malls depending on usage and demand.

“We believe that water is too valuable a resource to be flushed down the drain, as such we provide disruptive and innovative ways to preserve water for future generations. Our products can be installed in both new and old buildings to help you save water and associated costs,” he told BusinessMonitor. Mapoka added that their technology and services give them an edge over their competitors. “We are confident in the expertise and capabilities that we possess that are spread across various aspects of water conservation,” he said.

“We are fully equipped with only the best products and our experience with past clients makes us the best partner in the water conservation journey. We offer a

holistic approach to water conservation, and this is the key component that sets us apart.” Mapoka said the first months when COVID-19 hit Botswana, were certainly a bump that slowed down their progress but they learnt to work around that, remained resilient and continued to market the business through public education. He said as consumers’ cost of living continued to rise people have seen the need to cut costs, such as utility costs which led many to opt for Nextgen Waterfree solutions to help reduce water consumption and wastage.

Mapoka revealed that their journey has not been easy as they were faced with challenges as people lacked awareness on the importance of water conservation as the technology was new. He said as part of the future, Nextgen Waterfree Solutions is looking into introducing leak detection technologies and smart water metering system.

“The leak detection technology will enable us to easily detect where leaks are in a pipeline system and allow for targeted and efficient remedial action.

The smart water metering system on the other hand will be utilised for water demand and consumption management, leak detection and water conservation, through the provision of accurate readings,” he said. Nextgen Waterfree currently employs 10 people and has plans to increase the number as the business grows.