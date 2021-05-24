 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTOWN: Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Cultur...
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) president, Biggie Butale will soon ...
Kgatleng District Council (KDC) received two petitions last week, one ...
Bamalete of Ramotswa heeded the Setswana saying ‘Moseka Phofu ya...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Business
  3. Next Gen Water Conservation at your Doorstep

Next Gen Water Conservation at your Doorstep

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, May 24, 2021
Toilet block
Water conservation can help alleviate the effects of shortages of the precious resource at any given community.

As one preservation enedevours, local entrepreneur Louis Mapoka through his company, Nextgen Waterfree Solutions has been offering solutions that specialise in water demand argumentation.

Nextgen Waterfree, which was established in 2017, offers consulting services, water saving products, certified installation services as well as guarantees and maintenance. In an interview, Mapoka explained that they offer cutting edge devices that help reduce water consumption and wastage.

These are in the form of tap aerators, shower regulators, waterless urinals and displacement toilet blocks. The devices are designed to significantly reduce water consumption for different facilities including residential, industrial, offices, malls depending on usage and demand.

“We believe that water is too valuable a resource to be flushed down the drain, as such we provide disruptive and innovative ways to preserve water for future generations. Our products can be installed in both new and old buildings to help you save water and associated costs,” he told BusinessMonitor. Mapoka added that their technology and services give them an edge over their competitors. “We are confident in the expertise and capabilities that we possess that are spread across various aspects of water conservation,” he said.

“We are fully equipped with only the best products and our experience with past clients makes us the best partner in the water conservation journey. We offer a

Banners
holistic approach to water conservation, and this is the key component that sets us apart.” Mapoka said the first months when COVID-19 hit Botswana, were certainly a bump that slowed down their progress but they learnt to work around that, remained resilient and continued to market the business through public education. He said as consumers’ cost of living continued to rise people have seen the need to cut costs, such as utility costs which led many to opt for Nextgen Waterfree solutions to help reduce water consumption and wastage.

Mapoka revealed that their journey has not been easy as they were faced with challenges as people lacked awareness on the importance of water conservation as the technology was new. He said as part of the future, Nextgen Waterfree Solutions is looking into introducing leak detection technologies and smart water metering system.

“The leak detection technology will enable us to easily detect where leaks are in a pipeline system and allow for targeted and efficient remedial action.

The smart water metering system on the other hand will be utilised for water demand and consumption management, leak detection and water conservation, through the provision of accurate readings,” he said. Nextgen Waterfree currently employs 10 people and has plans to increase the number as the business grows.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Retreat- Building a new image

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort