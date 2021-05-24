Okavango Gin has been awarded a silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

MAUN – Okavango Gin has announced that “The Sentinel” Gin has been awarded a silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

A silver medal is awarded to outstanding spirits that show refinement, finesse and complexity. In addition the winners are among the best examples of their categories.

Commenting on the achievement, Okavango Gin’s master distiller, Ruth de Nobrega, said Okavango Gin is really proud that Botswana’s first locally distilled and bottled Gin is the recipient of such a prestigious international award and that the sentinel stands alongside the best Gins in the world.

De Nobrega also revealed that the success of the sentinel is without a doubt due to the unique flavour characteristics provided by their star botanical, the Mopane seed. “The key flavour properties of the Mopane seed closely resemble those of the Juniper berry. This gives

The Sentinel its unique dry and earthy taste. This taste profile pares particularly well with the quinine in tonic water making a truly amazing Gin and Tonic”.

Okavango Gin was created as a celebration of the wild, natural and pure places of the world that fill people with a sense of wonder and adventure. Overlooking a seasonal floodplain of the Okavango Delta, the off-grid distillery is the first Gin distillery in Botswana. It is from this unique part of Botswana that Okavango Gin draws the inspiration to create world class gins incorporating botanicals distinct to Botswana. Inspired by Nature, from source to sunset, Okavango Gin is more than a Gin, it’s a celebration.