  The Monitor
  Lifestyle
  Miss Independence Botswana To Crown New Queen

Miss Independence Botswana To Crown New Queen

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Monday, May 24, 2021
The reigning queen Olebogeng Moje will pass the crown to a new queen in July, PIC: Eleazar Photography
After missing out on crowning a new queen last year, the organisers of Miss Independence Botswana beauty pageant have revealed that this year’s show will go on and auditions will be held on June 5.

The pageant director, Gaonyafale Phuti, told Showtime in an interview that interested women between ages of 17 and 27 can register online for the contest. The pageant does not have height and weight restrictions. Phuti explained that they were not able to crown a new queen last year, because the country was on lockdown during the time they had planned to hold the auditions in April. “At the moment we are busy with registration ahead of the coming auditions so interested parties will get a chance to try their luck at the auditions. They should send their full body portrait and full names via Whatsapp to 74100323 to secure their spot. Audition fee is P350,” she added.She further

said they will also host a fashion show where they will trim down the number of contestants from 30 to 12.

She revealed that at the end of July 2021 they will crown Miss Independence 2021 who will represent Botswana in Nigeria at Miss Africa Calabar. “Our reigning queen, Olebogeng Moje represented Botswana at Miss Africa Calabar last year and came back with the top model award. Our queens represent Botswana and use what they have been taught at Miss Independence beauty pageant”. She added that the previous winner of the first princess title also represented Botswana at Miss Africa International in Kenya. Miss Independence is a beauty contest that aims to preserve and appreciate Setswana culture.

