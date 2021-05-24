 
  1. The Monitor
  2. Lifestyle
  3. African Yard Launches Vananji Single

African Yard Launches Vananji Single

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Monday, May 24, 2021
Africa Yard launched a new single on Friday
FRANCISTOWN:  African Yard, a live performance Afro music band from Mahalapye, launched a single titled Vananji on Friday, which the group anticipates will set the music scene ablaze with its originality and electrified Afro house beats.

The band comprises of three talented artists, a drummer named Tezani Chivoto also known as Catel, percussionist Ronald Koko (Rony) and a DJ, Donald Koko popularly known as Dony’k.

Catel told Showtime that Vananji, which features one Gappy Roberts is a love song. He explained that the song captures the life of a man who wants to build a family and spend the rest of his life with his partner and children.

According to the drummer Vaninji is a Seherero name for children.

He added that the lyrics were written by Roberts with a mixture of Seherero, Setswana and a bit of English so that it can resonate with a larger audience.

“I am optimistic that the love song will appeal to a lot of

people, because of its soft heartfelt lyrics and afro house beats,”he said.

Catel indicated that the single is from their album titled Meropa ya Taela, which was supposed to be released last year.

The musician said although the album was ready it was not released due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said they took a deliberate decision to delay the album release and focus on just releasing singles.

According to him, their music is produced under ‘Lost Funk Music’ from South Africa, which is directed by Roy Khavali.

Catel’s first single titled Love, featuring Zanele was released in 2018 and was played in almost all local radio stations.

The group’s second single titled, Vuma also received a lot of airplay, following its release in 2019.

