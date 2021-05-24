Double Action will take Prisons XI's spot in the CAF Champions League

Prisons XI team has dropped out of the CAF Women’s Champions League due to budgetary constraints.

They were set to be the first local women’s team to taste the Champions League football. The outfit were chosen by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to represent the country in the inaugural tournament after the initially planned national playoffs were called off. Monitor Sport is informed that the team’s budget proposal for the tournament was rejected by the office of Commissioner of Botswana Prisons Service.

The team’s coach Quelch Moroke confirmed to this publication that his side has opted out of the Champions League, but did not divulge more details.”Yes, we are are not going to play in the Champions League. We have dropped out, but I cannot say much on why we reached such a decision, let me direct you to the management,” Moroke said on Sunday morning.

reached for comment, Prisons Xi Women’s team, public relations officer, Wamorena Ramolefhe said he was in a meeting and could not take this publication’s inquiry. The team was preparing to play COSAFA qualifiers scheduled for this June. The regional qualifiers will see the top team securing a spot at the finals set for November in South Africa. Double Action will now represent the country in the CAF Women’s Champions League. They will square up against seven other teams in, Manzini Wanderers of eSwatini, Lesotho Defence Force, Mozambique’s Costa daSol, Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, Tura Magic of Namibia as well as Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and Zimbabwe’s Black Rhino Queens, in the sub regional qualifiers. The draw for the eight team tournament will be held next month.