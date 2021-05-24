Prisons XI team has dropped out of the CAF Women’s Champions League due to budgetary constraints.
They were set to be the first local women’s team to taste the Champions League football. The outfit were chosen by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to represent the country in the inaugural tournament after the initially planned national playoffs were called off. Monitor Sport is informed that the team’s budget proposal for the tournament was rejected by the office of Commissioner of Botswana Prisons Service.
The team’s coach Quelch Moroke confirmed to this publication that his side has opted out of the Champions League, but did not divulge more details.”Yes, we are are not going to play in the Champions League. We have dropped out, but I cannot say much on why we reached such a decision, let me direct you to the management,” Moroke said on Sunday morning.
