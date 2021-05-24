 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Premiership sides unanimously agreed to adopt the new licensing regula...
Prisons XI  team has dropped out of the CAF Women’s Champio...
The Northern Zone will have a representative in the Botswana Swimming ...
The elections of the new leadership for Botswana Chess Federation (BCF...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Double Action Replaces Prisons In Champions League

Double Action Replaces Prisons In Champions League

KABELO BORANABI Monday, May 24, 2021
Double Action will take Prisons XI's spot in the CAF Champions League
Prisons XI  team has dropped out of the CAF Women’s Champions League due to budgetary constraints.

They were set to be the first local women’s team to taste the Champions League football. The outfit were chosen by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to represent the country in the inaugural tournament after the initially planned national playoffs were called off. Monitor Sport is informed that the team’s budget proposal for the tournament was rejected by the office of Commissioner of Botswana Prisons Service.

The team’s coach Quelch Moroke confirmed to this publication that his side has opted out of the Champions League, but did not divulge more details.”Yes, we are are not going to play in the Champions League. We have dropped out, but I cannot say much on why we reached such a decision, let me direct you to the management,” Moroke said on Sunday morning.

When

Banners
reached for comment, Prisons Xi Women’s team, public relations officer, Wamorena Ramolefhe said he was in a meeting and could not take this publication’s inquiry.  The team was preparing to play COSAFA qualifiers scheduled for this June. The regional qualifiers will see the top team securing a spot at the finals set for November in South Africa. Double Action will now represent the country in the CAF Women’s Champions League. They will square up against seven other teams in,  Manzini Wanderers of eSwatini, Lesotho Defence Force, Mozambique’s Costa daSol, Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, Tura Magic of Namibia as well as Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and Zimbabwe’s Black Rhino Queens, in the sub regional qualifiers. The draw for the eight team tournament will be held next month.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

COVID-19 tenders

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort