On the offensive. Masaseng. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The relationship between the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) and the Botswana Football Association (BFA) is headed for another low, this time over the latter's 'reluctance' to sign the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The previous agreement, which was signed three years ago has reportedly elapsed and the FUB is accusing the association of dragging its feet over signing a new one.

“We have been waiting on the BFA to discuss the next steps, but regrettably they have not been forthcoming.

We hope that if they are still interested in signing, they will tell us but again if they are not interested we will go our separate ways. Our existence is not hinged on the CBA,” FUB secretary-general, Kgosana Masaseng said. He added that they have previously worked with the BFA without the CBA. The CBA works as a guiding tool used to manage relations between parties where rules of engagements are laid down. Masaseng, however, said the players union has since gathered that the BFA will not sign the new CBA.

“There is a fallacy that we pick from the grapevine that some are saying the BFA would not sign the new CBA and we are not bothered as it is their choice. We owe our existence as a players’ movement to our members and not the BFA.

If it is not signed, it means we will keep addressing the BFA in any platform we deem appropriate whether on issues we agree or disagree on,” he said. Masaseng added that generally, the trend is that all members of FIFA must sign such agreements with unions to harmonise relations. “This is why at global level, we are represented in all structures that deal with players welfare from CAF to FIFA level,” he said. The players union has constantly laid bare its frustrations with the way the BFA has been handling the current situation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The union has accused the association of not doing much to ensure that football returns like other sectors. The association on the other hand has always argued that the situation is beyond its control as COVID-19 continues to cripple the country.

The association recently announced that it presented its

Banners

case before the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) for football to finally return. The players union officials, however, have said even though the players are the most affected by the situation, the BFA has not been keen to meet and discuss the issues affecting players as a result of the suspension of football activities.

Masaseng said they suspect the association’s lack of interest in meeting the union is because they do not care about the welfare of players. “We constantly remind them that they do not own the game and they will never own it.

Many of these people are working elsewhere and it appears they are in football to soothe their egos. They keep throwing their weight around and give very little attention to matters that are central to the survival of the game. However, we are not going to give them space to keep ruining the game that should be benefitting players more than anything,” Masaseng said. However BFA chief executive officer, Goabaone Taylor said the accusations are unfounded. She told Mmegi Sport that her office has not received any formal request for a meeting to discuss the CBA.

“The parties will meet to discuss a new agreement. The FUB has not formally requested my office on the issue. We will meet with the FUB at the appropriate time to look at new terms of engagement taking into consideration their relationship with the BFL. We are always available to discuss it,” she said.

She admitted the document has helped harmonise a working relationship between the two parties and added that they are looking at further improving the relations through amending other regulations such as the Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) to enable swift resolution of matters.

Taylor further denied that the association has been refusing to meet with the union over issues affecting players that have emanated from the suspension of football activities. She also said the association continues to make efforts to maintain harmonious relationships with all the stakeholders.