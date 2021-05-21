Call for change. Galaxy supporters want a direct election of the chairperson. PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

Sparks are set to fly on Saturday, as Jwaneng Galaxy meets for an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM). Cracks are emerging within the club ahead of the meeting set to be held at Albert Milton Hall under the theme 'Seamless Transition'.

Information reaching Mmegi Sport is that Galaxy’s members have demanded a change in the elections procedure as they seek to vote their own chairperson, which is against the club’s constitution.

The section of the supporters is said to be irked that a constitutional review is not on the meeting agenda and would put up a motion that will give them powers to vote for the next club chairperson.

The club’s public relations officer, Tankiso Morake told this publication that the constitution had been previously amended by the membership and the chairperson and treasurer positions’ voting powers were given to the primary sponsor, which in this case is Debswana.

“The constitution is clear, all the positions in the executive committee are elected by the general membership except for two which are the chairperson and treasurer seats. Those two, are chosen by the sponsor, so in this case, since Debswana is the main sponsor they will choose two people to fill those positions.

The constitution also gives the membership and chance to put a motion of no confidence if they do not

Banners

agree with the choices of the sponsors. It is as easy as that. It is the general membership who have the deciding powers,” he said.

Morake further said the club leadership is aware that due to complications brought by the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a resolution that both old and current members are allowed in the meeting.

He said as per the last membership count, just less than 50 card-carrying members are expected for tomorrow’s decision-making session. “All the card-carrying members will vote, but since our activities have been impacted by COVID-19, and some of the members have failed to renew their membership.

There has been a suggestion to allow those whose membership is expiring and those who are fully active members, to vote. The current committee could not postpone the meeting; its election time and that would be sending a wrong message,” Morake said this week.

The club early this week extended the nomination period, which was to end on Wednesday evening by another day to Thursday after receiving a low turnout of aspirants.