 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Hardly a year after her historic qualification to the Olympic Games, f...
The relationship between the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) and t...
Sparks are set to fly on Saturday, as Jwaneng Galaxy meets for an elec...
The Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) and some clubs have given a th...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Galaxy fans demand election of chairperson

Galaxy fans demand election of chairperson

KABELO BORANABI Friday, May 21, 2021
Call for change. Galaxy supporters want a direct election of the chairperson. PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG
Sparks are set to fly on Saturday, as Jwaneng Galaxy meets for an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM). Cracks are emerging within the club ahead of the meeting set to be held at Albert Milton Hall under the theme 'Seamless Transition'.

Information reaching Mmegi Sport is that Galaxy’s members have demanded a change in the elections procedure as they seek to vote their own chairperson, which is against the club’s constitution.

The section of the supporters is said to be irked that a constitutional review is not on the meeting agenda and would put up a motion that will give them powers to vote for the next club chairperson.

The club’s public relations officer, Tankiso Morake told this publication that the constitution had been previously amended by the membership and the chairperson and treasurer positions’ voting powers were given to the primary sponsor, which in this case is Debswana.

“The constitution is clear, all the positions in the executive committee are elected by the general membership except for two which are the chairperson and treasurer seats. Those two, are chosen by the sponsor, so in this case, since Debswana is the main sponsor they will choose two people to fill those positions.

The constitution also gives the membership and chance to put a motion of no confidence if they do not

Banners
agree with the choices of the sponsors. It is as easy as that. It is the general membership who have the deciding powers,” he said.

Morake further said the club leadership is aware that due to complications brought by the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a resolution that both old and current members are allowed in the meeting.

He said as per the last membership count, just less than 50 card-carrying members are expected for tomorrow’s decision-making session. “All the card-carrying members will vote, but since our activities have been impacted by COVID-19, and some of the members have failed to renew their membership.

There has been a suggestion to allow those whose membership is expiring and those who are fully active members, to vote. The current committee could not postpone the meeting; its election time and that would be sending a wrong message,” Morake said this week.

The club early this week extended the nomination period, which was to end on Wednesday evening by another day to Thursday after receiving a low turnout of aspirants.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Oh! By whom and what army?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort