On the move. Player transfers will now be captured through an electronic system. PIC. MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) and some clubs have given a thumbs up to the new electronic system of registering players.

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) on Tuesday announced that it has abolished the use of Blue Books and replaced it with the electronic system. The decision, it said, followed the completion of the electronic registration system called FIFA Connect. The completion of the new system now means the use of the manual registration method popularly known as Blue Books has ceased to exist.

“We, therefore, wish to urge all structures to make sure that all clubs participating in various leagues including youth have registered all their players in the system as that is the only recognisable process/system of registering players for teams taking part in the BFA competitions,” the BFA announced through a statement.

The association also urged all the clubs to start capturing data in the FIFA Connect system while waiting for the commencement of football activities. FUB secretary, Kgosana Masaseng said the electronic registration of players is now a global practice.

“You will note that under the previous and the present versions of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, it was not specified how amateur and professional players should be registered; whether that be manually or electronically. Secondly, all male and female players, whether professionals or amateurs, should be registered under this system, and must be given a FIFA ID during their first registration,” he said. Masaseng also explained that in terms of the new regulation, only electronically registered players are eligible to participate in organised football.

He said this is very progressive and as an organisation, they have been using an electronic registration for their members for more than seven years. He said their members are thus linked to a global platform that helps profile players.

He said the old method presented all sorts of challenges for players. “In Botswana, there have been cases of teams refusing to release players by hiding the registration books or

Banners

even manipulating the contents especially with young players.

Many cases have been reported where some clubs would frustrate the movement and transfer of players,” he said. He added that the previous registration platform was easily manipulated to disadvantage players as it was not transparent.

“Our hopes are that the new system will be easily used to track and monitor players’ movements and by extension protect the integrity of the game,” he said. National champions, Jwaneng Galaxy have also welcomed the new developments as key to keeping up with the times.

“We are in the fourth industrial revolution and everything is being automated. Online registration is also convenient and safe. Days of travelling long distances to register or misplace blue books are now a thing of the past,” the club’s spokesperson, Tankiso Morake said. His words were echoed by Notwane spokesperson, Mogomotsi Orapeleng who said football is now moving away from times when people would be told that someone has gone to his farm with registration books. “We will be doing things from the comfort of our homes and offices especially during tough times of COVID-19,” Orapeleng said.

Kgatleng giants, Mochudi Centre Chiefs have also patted the BFA on the back for moving with the times. Vice-chairperson, Olebile Sikwane said Botswana football can no longer be played and operated like it was done 49 years ago.

Premiership newcomers, Sua Flamingoes also said they always believed things could be done in a much better way when it comes to player registration. “It was both costly and time-consuming, especially when working on deadlines.

The new set-up will also put an end to a situation where a player gets registered by more than one club,” spokesperson, Lazarus Mafa said. The BFA has since told clubs that it has noted most of them especially women and youth have not completed capturing players in the system.