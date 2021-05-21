The Mares' recently improved displays have put an alert from international scouts on local women footballers.

With the team’s performances, the local footballers have shown they are up to par with their continental counterparts and are ready to compete for lucrative club football deals outside the local shores.

Former Mares and Double Action goalkeeper, Peggy Segokgo opened the doors after a short stint in Zimbabwe. In her footsteps, followed yet another goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija, who was snapped by South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic from Double Action in 2016.

Bosija has since left Celtic and reportedly signed for defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. Earlier this week, the South African league this week received a massive cash boost that will see the winners walking away with R2 million (approximately P1.5 million) from Hollywood Bets.

With local football played at regional level and without a sponsor, it is only natural for some of the local best talents to target the road down south to move a step higher in their careers.

However, up north Zambia is providing a sound alternative for local footballers. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Women’s National League is just debuting this season, and initially was played in two provincial leagues in the country’s two most developed provinces, the Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces. The league has the highest local women footballers contingent with three players.

Striker, Michelle Abueng turns out for YASA FC, while Lusaka Dynamos women’s team has recently signed midfielders Sindy Tsimako and Warona Molete.

BDF XI’s Popego Simon is currently on trials with YASA FC. Zambian football journalist, Wami Katanga believes Shepolopolo’s maiden qualification for the Olympic Games has attracted a lot of interest in the women’s games.

He says despite being in its debut season the level of play is high and a number of top clubs around

the country are investing in the women’s league.

“I must say the level of competition has been massive and this is because women’s football in Zambia has been on the rise because of the success scored at national level with the Kopa Queens qualifying for the Olympics recently and a lot more success we can talk about both at senior and junior levels.

The league has also been received with massive support from the top clubs in the country and to date we have seven Super League clubs that have set up feminine clubs,” Katanga observed.

The Bolla Zambia scribe further said that in its debut season, the league does not have a main sponsor, however, the remunerations are very lucrative.

On average top players pocket between $250 (approximately P2,600) and $500 (P5,300) per month. “The commitment to the financial support of the league has also been huge that is why the league is already attracting foreign international players.

With the CAF Women’s League also on the horizon, I can confidently say the Zambian league will be one of those to contribute strong and competitive clubs in the competition.

Currently, the women’s league has no sponsorships and is financially sustained entirely by FAZ for now, but there are plans already underway to have a new sponsor even as early as next season.

On average top local players get about $250 while top imports can rake in $500 per month,” Katanga said. Botswana currently has five women footballers plying their trade abroad. Striker, Thuto Ramafifi remains the only player to have played outside the continent.

She is playing college football with Albany State University.

Last year Bosija, alongside Refilwe Tholakele were invited for trials at Slovakia.