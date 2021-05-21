 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Hardly a year after her historic qualification to the Olympic Games, f...
The relationship between the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) and t...
Sparks are set to fly on Saturday, as Jwaneng Galaxy meets for an elec...
The Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) and some clubs have given a th...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Bathai gets top appointment

Bathai gets top appointment

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Friday, May 21, 2021
Added responsibility. Bathai. PIC. MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The president of Botswana Karate Association (BOKA), Tshepho Bathai has been appointed as the acting treasurer of the Commonwealth Karate Federation (CKF).

According to the appointment letter signed by CKF secretary, Craig Vokey, Bathai will hold the post until the CKF’s next general meeting in September 2022. The letter further states that Bathai is to arrange the transfer of funds from Karate South Africa that have been held in trust since the previous CKF championship that was held in Durban in 2019.

Bathai said the appointment is an additional responsibility to his existing role of CKF vice president. “My role is to ensure that all CKF books of accounts are properly kept. I am to facilitate the opening of the bank account of CKF in Botswana.

This provides me with an opportunity to ensure that all member countries of the Commonwealth Karate Federation pay their annual fees. I would also be responsible for all commercial projects including fundraising for CKF,” Bathai said.

Bathai said although he is not a certified accountant, he has done courses on accounts such as CIMA

Banners
certificate of accounts, Finance for Non-finance Managers, Budgeting and MSc Strategic Management.

He explained that he has also held many roles where he was responsible for departmental finances. Bathai said his appointment means a lot to BOKA because it brings more opportunities. “The workload is not too much as these are not full time jobs. It is more like board membership,” he said.

The appointment comes at a time when BOKA has won the right to host the 2023 Commonwealth Karate Championships with Gaborone set to be the host city of the multi-nation tournament in three years’ time. Botswana beat Barbados and Sri Lanka to win the hosting rights of the tournament.

It would be another international tournament to be hosted by BOKA following Region 5 and UFAK African senior karate championship and UFAK African junior karate championship. Bathai said his appointment is a plus for the championship and it would add weight to the bid.

 

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Oh! By whom and what army?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort