Added responsibility. Bathai. PIC. MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The president of Botswana Karate Association (BOKA), Tshepho Bathai has been appointed as the acting treasurer of the Commonwealth Karate Federation (CKF).

According to the appointment letter signed by CKF secretary, Craig Vokey, Bathai will hold the post until the CKF’s next general meeting in September 2022. The letter further states that Bathai is to arrange the transfer of funds from Karate South Africa that have been held in trust since the previous CKF championship that was held in Durban in 2019.

Bathai said the appointment is an additional responsibility to his existing role of CKF vice president. “My role is to ensure that all CKF books of accounts are properly kept. I am to facilitate the opening of the bank account of CKF in Botswana.

This provides me with an opportunity to ensure that all member countries of the Commonwealth Karate Federation pay their annual fees. I would also be responsible for all commercial projects including fundraising for CKF,” Bathai said.

Bathai said although he is not a certified accountant, he has done courses on accounts such as CIMA

certificate of accounts, Finance for Non-finance Managers, Budgeting and MSc Strategic Management.

He explained that he has also held many roles where he was responsible for departmental finances. Bathai said his appointment means a lot to BOKA because it brings more opportunities. “The workload is not too much as these are not full time jobs. It is more like board membership,” he said.

The appointment comes at a time when BOKA has won the right to host the 2023 Commonwealth Karate Championships with Gaborone set to be the host city of the multi-nation tournament in three years’ time. Botswana beat Barbados and Sri Lanka to win the hosting rights of the tournament.

It would be another international tournament to be hosted by BOKA following Region 5 and UFAK African senior karate championship and UFAK African junior karate championship. Bathai said his appointment is a plus for the championship and it would add weight to the bid.