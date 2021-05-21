 
  3. Badminton in late rush for African seats

KABELO BORANABI Friday, May 21, 2021
Badminton has two officials vying positions in Africa
The Botswana Badminton Association (BBA) is in a late rush to lobby votes for positions in the continental body just less than a month before the executive elections.

Two of BBA executives, Mpiwa Bosenogile and Thuso Mudongo are vying for the treasurer and council member seats respectively in the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA).

Mudongo, the BBA secretary-general, is up against Mohammed Moncel Zemmouchi of Algeria, Cameroon’s Odette Assembe Engoulou, Rajen Pultoo of Mauritius and Simon Mugabi of Uganda.

His nomination has been seconded by Sierra Leone and Zambia. Bosenogile on the other hand faces an uphill battle as he attempts to oust the incumbent, Chipo Zumburani of Zimbabwe.

Bosenogile’s opponent has received early support from Algeria, Central African Republic, South Africa and Zambia whilst the local official’s nomination has only been backed up by Benin. “The campaign is going well thus far. We are very confident that we are going to do well in the elections.

Our only worry is that we showed interest in the positions later than most countries. I think it was just before the deadline,” BBA public relations officer, Modisaotsile Badubi told Mmegi Sport. “But Botswana is a powerhouse in the continent and we had never failed to be in the council in every round of elections we have participated in.

I must admit a lot of work needs to be done for the treasurer seat because Bosenogile is going up against someone who has held

the position for a very long time.” Bosenogile and Mudongo are seeking their first ever vote to sit in the continental body.

The pair is set to follow in the footsteps of Godfrey Mathumo who is leaving his post on the competitions committee. “... we are regarded as a powerhouse in Africa, in terms of infrastructure, our player development amongst others.

Our highest ranking has been fourth, but we have fallen off due to lack of participation in the past few years. But we are up there with the best and we always go for pound for pound with whoever we face in any elections,” Badubi said. “To secure seats in the committee will be beneficial to us in many ways.

We will have inside men who will present a louder voice in discussions that include allocation of grants and competitions hosting rights. You remember we have held several continental tournaments in the past. 

I believe this was due to the fact that we had people sitting in those committees. Our people will be giving insight to the whole continent in terms of how we manage our activities this side.” 

The elections will be held virtually on June 19, 2021 due to the complications brought about by the outbreak of COVID-19.

