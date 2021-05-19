Police hunt for murder suspect

FRANCISTOWN: Tutume police are searching for an unknown illegal immigrant linked to the recent death of two people at Phanga lands in Sebina village.

Tutume station commander Superintendent, Jerry Halahala told Mmegi that they are still on the hunt for an unknown man who is likely to help them with the investigations of the death of the two people.

He said the unidentified and undocumented man was the last person known to be living with the deceased persons.

Halala pleaded with the community to help his office identify the unknown illegal immigrant who stayed with the deceased persons at the same lands.

He said that the unknown man was staying with the deceased persons at the lands together with the owner who was hospitalised on a different matter.

Speaking about the devastating incident, the police chief said upon arrival at the scene on Friday, the deceased persons were found lying motionless in different one-roomed houses at the same lands.

He said the deceased woman aged between 52 and 53 years from Sebina village was found lying down with traces of blood in the traditionally thatched house floor whereas the dead man was found in a different room roofed with galvanized corrugated tin sheet lying down covered with a blanket.

He added that apart from the traces of blood found in both rooms the police also noticed that both the deceased persons sustained head injuries.

The police said that they then rushed the deceased persons to Tutume Primary Hospital where they were certified dead upon arrival.

He further

said that they learnt through the investigation that the owner of the land was harbouring two illegal immigrants who she employed as farm workers and left them with her sister.

Halahala said that they are still yet to determine the relationship between both the deceased persons and missing undocumented man.

He said that they are still awaiting a postmortem to determine the cause of death of the two.

He warned Batswana against harbouring illegal immigrants in their compounds just because they want to benefit from cheap labour as often it leads to serious issues.

On another matter, Tonota station commander Superintendent Oteng Ngada said that they are investigating an incident in which a 74-year-old man from Gulushabe settlement died yesterday.

According to Ngada. the person died yesterday while he was still receiving treatment at the hospital. When speaking about what transpired, the Tonota station commander said the deceased man was found lying lifeless on Friday and was rushed to the hospital.

He said that the old man was reported dead yesterday by the health officials.

He also said that there were reports from eye-witnesses that the man was allegedly beaten up by a Zimbabwean man until he collapsed.

Ngada said they are still waiting for a postmortem to determine the cause of the death.

He also stated that they arrested an undocumented Zimbabwean man who is linked to the cause of death.