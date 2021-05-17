 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Following the recent protest by Gaborone University College of Law (GU...
FRANCISTOWN: The Botswana Patriotic Front’s (BPF) besieged presi...
An aspiring entrepreneur of Mosu village, Tshepo Gaolefufa, is crying ...
The Botswana Federation of Public Private and Parastatal Sector Unions...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Ex-Boyfriend Guilty Of Four Murders

Ex-Boyfriend Guilty Of Four Murders

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Monday, May 17, 2021
Court hammer
FRANCISTOWN: A man facing several charges was on Wednesday found guilty on all four counts of murder in a case in which the young relatives of his former girlfriend died.

When delivering judgement, Justice Bengbame Sechele found Mooketsi Mocks Mothogo, 38, guilty of murdering Boemo Otukile, Kgakololo Ramontsho, Tshepang Ramontsho and Tshepang Dikarabo after he set fire to a hut they were sleeping in on December 13, 2015, at Dikgokong cattlepost near Selebi-Phikwe.

Some of the victims died on the same day Mothogo burnt their hut while others later succumbed to burn injuries due to multiple organ failure. Justice Sechele also found Mothogo guilty of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend, Segametsi Philemon, then 46, when he torched their hut (that Philemon and her young relatives were sleeping in) with diesel

Banners
and petrol.

The judge also returned a guilty verdict for the arson charge that Mothogo was facing. Sechele stated that although Mothogo in his defence said that he was at Damchujenaa village at the time the offences were committed, there was ample evidence that pointed he was in Dikgokong when the crimes were committed.

After the judgement was read, Mothogo’s attorney Othusitse Mbeha said that he was not ready to extenuate as he had to consult with his client. Ruling on extenuation will be delivered on July 14. Moffat Dick from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions represented the State.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

COVID-19 tenders

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort