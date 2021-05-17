Court hammer

FRANCISTOWN: A man facing several charges was on Wednesday found guilty on all four counts of murder in a case in which the young relatives of his former girlfriend died.

When delivering judgement, Justice Bengbame Sechele found Mooketsi Mocks Mothogo, 38, guilty of murdering Boemo Otukile, Kgakololo Ramontsho, Tshepang Ramontsho and Tshepang Dikarabo after he set fire to a hut they were sleeping in on December 13, 2015, at Dikgokong cattlepost near Selebi-Phikwe.

Some of the victims died on the same day Mothogo burnt their hut while others later succumbed to burn injuries due to multiple organ failure. Justice Sechele also found Mothogo guilty of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend, Segametsi Philemon, then 46, when he torched their hut (that Philemon and her young relatives were sleeping in) with diesel

and petrol.

The judge also returned a guilty verdict for the arson charge that Mothogo was facing. Sechele stated that although Mothogo in his defence said that he was at Damchujenaa village at the time the offences were committed, there was ample evidence that pointed he was in Dikgokong when the crimes were committed.

After the judgement was read, Mothogo’s attorney Othusitse Mbeha said that he was not ready to extenuate as he had to consult with his client. Ruling on extenuation will be delivered on July 14. Moffat Dick from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions represented the State.