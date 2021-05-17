Rape

Rape cases continue to rise despite efforts made by the police to fight the scourge.

This social ill remains the country’s nightmare as women live in deep fear of rapists and lovers causing them harm.

Serowe Police Station commander, Superintendent Poloko Oteng raised the concern following the recent rape case in which a 33-year-old woman of Extension 8 location in Palapye was allegedly raped by a man who had proposed love relationship to her.

Oteng said when narrating her story the victim said she first met the suspect driving a Silver Toyota Runx when she was walking by the roadside near Sekgoma Memorial Hospital. “The victim said the suspect stopped and greeted her after getting off public transport from Palapye to Serowe. He ended up offering her a lift after identifying himself as an employee of Sekgoma Memorial Hospital,” he said.

He added the duo ended up spending that afternoon together entertaining each other, and drinking alcohol in Serowe. Further narrating her side of story, the victim revealed that around at around 2000hrs she asked the suspect to drop her by the hitchhiking spot to Palapye but on the way, he drove behind Sekgoma Memorial Hospital and raped her.

“The suspect fled the scene afterwards. We searched for him for a few days and we managed to locate him. He is currently being questioned in relation to the incident. I cannot at this point share with you more details into his

arrest, because I am out of the office, but I can confirm that we currently have someone in custody who is helping the police with investigations,” Oteng said.

Meanwhile, Oteng pleaded with women to be cautious at all times and not to trust strangers. He said rape remains a concern and women are more vulnerable compared to their male counterparts.

“I plead with women to be cautious when surrounded by male strangers, especially when there is alcohol consumption involved.

It took a while for the police to locate the suspect, because the victim did not have anything that could help trace the suspect easily despite having spent the whole afternoon with him. I am pleading with women to at least write down number plates of the cars they are given lifts in for further reference ,” he said.

Furthermore, Oteng also implored men to respect women stating that no matter what, there should be consent between the two parties.

“Having spent the day or night with someone and buying her alcohol does not give men the right to sexually assault women.

Men should respect themselves and know that ‘No’ means ‘No’. Last week alone we recorded two cases of rape. Rape remains a concern in my policing area even though I currently do not have statistics here with me to support my statement,” Oteng said.