  3. Liquid Telecom Outlines Fibre Roll Out Plans

Liquid Telecom Outlines Fibre Roll Out Plans

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, May 17, 2021
Odirile Tamajobe PIC: PHATSHIMO KAPENG
The newly revamped Liquid Intelligence Technologies (LIT), the leading pan-African connectivity, innovation and intelligent technology company, has revealed its plans to roll out fibre across the country.

Speaking at the company’s recent brand launch event, LIT Botswana managing director, Odirile Tamajobe, said they have expanded their offerings beyond telecoms and connectivity capabilities to include Cyber Security, Cloud services, Unified Communications, hosting and managed network services. “We are your one stop shop in the technology space. We enable businesses to rationalise their resources and focus on their core business,” he said.

LIT has deployed fibre from the Pioneer Border to Gaborone totaling 83 kms as a cross border link between South Africa and Botswana as it seeks to improve connectivity between the country and Liquid’s 73,000 km pan Africa fibre network. The new link runs between Lobatse on the South African border and Gaborone.

“We are continuing with the metro build in the greater Gaborone region and will be expanding to the other parts of the country. These are vital for the country as it provides options to you the client and redundant routes to the country,” Tamajobe added.

LIT also has plans to move in the Home business with the aim to provide offers that have high quality connectivity solutions for consumers and small business owners. Fibre to the home,

fixed wireless access and over the top content bundled solutions that connects the masses to the world of content, information and knowledge will be made available to clients.

The company also shared its plans to continue with the commitment to collaborate with different  Internet service providers (ISPs), stakeholders and any small business in Botswana that want to distribute or re-sell the offers as a way of empowering the local communities and businesses. “We recently launched Our Cloud business that connects Businesses to Cloud, offering public and private platforms, applications, unified communications, and associated services that reduce the overall investment costs to run your businesses,” Tamajobe said.

“Our Cyber Security business is all about making sure access to your network and data is safe and secure, so that the right information can flow freely. Offering intelligent cyber defence solutions and secure access that protects your biggest asset (DATA).”

He said LIT’s Satellite business enables them to connect everyone on the African continent no matter where they are located. “Employing various satellites and spectrum enables us to connect rural and offshore based businesses by offering best in class voice and data connectivity solution.”

Business

