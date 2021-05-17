 
Latest News

BFA Concludes Operation Time For Change

STAFF WRITER Monday, May 17, 2021
Ashford Mameldi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) administration and management course,  which has been running across regions came to an end on Friday.

The course named Operation Time for Change kick-started two years ago with the aim of empowering leaders of football clubs with skills to be able to effectively grow football from the grassroots level.

Former FIFA development officer, Ashford Mamelodi, who is also a FIFA instructor has been the facilitator of the course.

He has been traveling around the country since 2019 teaching regional football leaders on the management of the game. During the last lap of his mandate, Mamelodi was drilling the Central and North Regional Football Associations.

The course started on Monday and came to an end on Friday at Majestic Hotel in Palapye. A statement from the BFA says Operation Time for Change has altogether impacted BFA’s 17 regions with the Central and North Regional Football Associations being

the last.

“Our mandate as the BFA is to develop football, and it has to start from our regions. We are privileged to be one of the first countries to be enrolled by FIFA on this course. We therefore as the FA moved swiftly to include all our stakeholders such as BISA, BOTESSA, BOPSA, FUB and others to enroll in this course to cordially be at par with the drive football needs in order to turn commercial.

The project covered all the 17 regions with over 600 delegates and I therefore urge all the participants to share their knowledge with other football administrators so everybody is on the same page knowledge wise,” BFA NEC board member, Tico Kamati said at the official closing ceremony on Friday.

