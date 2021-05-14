 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Sprint sensation, Isaac Makwala has qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics ...
His ceramics are complex creations and just by gazing at them one woul...
The phrase ‘domina ditlhapi’  recently made waves whe...
Total Music Group has announced the opening of submissions for the 202...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. DJ Jigga-yo releases Music in Me

DJ Jigga-yo releases Music in Me

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, May 14, 2021
DJ Jigga-Yo
Matlhogonlo Matshelo, popularly known as DJ Jigga-yo in the music industry recently released a new album dubbed ‘Music in Me the streets’.

Music in Me is a mixed genre album. DJ Jigga-yo told Arts & Culture he was planning to release a 10-track house album before COVID-19, but due to the pandemic his plans have changed.

The DJ, who is a Network Engineering graduate from Botho University in Gaborone, pointed out that he wanted to cater for everyone in the market by featuring different genres. “I am a rock fanatic, so what drove me to being passionate about this music genre are artists such as Linkin Park and Black Coffee. I used to watch their live shows and told myself that one day I want to be like them. I do commercial house

Banners
music and dance genre as well,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that his album was recorded at Paramount Records in Maun, and it was produced by Volcano. “All my songs are written by my friend Macc and my Producer Volcano, all I do is to give them an idea then the rest is magic,” he said.

Matshelo used to be a resident DJ at Akron Tangier now Pub 24/7 in Maun. He was recently the Resident DJ for United Cafe and Campus Lounge in Maun too. He said he was planning to get in studio for the Music in Me Vol-2 which would be released next year in February.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Botswana deriorating labour relations

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort