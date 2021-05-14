DJ Jigga-Yo

Matlhogonlo Matshelo, popularly known as DJ Jigga-yo in the music industry recently released a new album dubbed ‘Music in Me the streets’.

Music in Me is a mixed genre album. DJ Jigga-yo told Arts & Culture he was planning to release a 10-track house album before COVID-19, but due to the pandemic his plans have changed.

The DJ, who is a Network Engineering graduate from Botho University in Gaborone, pointed out that he wanted to cater for everyone in the market by featuring different genres. “I am a rock fanatic, so what drove me to being passionate about this music genre are artists such as Linkin Park and Black Coffee. I used to watch their live shows and told myself that one day I want to be like them. I do commercial house

music and dance genre as well,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that his album was recorded at Paramount Records in Maun, and it was produced by Volcano. “All my songs are written by my friend Macc and my Producer Volcano, all I do is to give them an idea then the rest is magic,” he said.

Matshelo used to be a resident DJ at Akron Tangier now Pub 24/7 in Maun. He was recently the Resident DJ for United Cafe and Campus Lounge in Maun too. He said he was planning to get in studio for the Music in Me Vol-2 which would be released next year in February.