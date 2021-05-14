The girl code book

Twenty-three-year-old Phenyo Caiphus has penned a post national lockdown book titled “The Girl Code”.

The inspiration to write the book came from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of Batswana. Caiphus explained to Arts & Culture that The Girl Code is a play written originally to discuss current hot topics such as gender issues, feminism, dating, changes in family dynamics and what is likely to be tied to these changes apart from cultural shocks.

He added that the released book was season one of the coming seasons. On top of that Caiphus said he was attempting to diversify the touch and taste of readers, but writing something unique yet powerful is the intention of the message.

“The Girl Code is in its glitz and glamour written for adolescents, youth and adults because the characters in there either portray one of the three audiences or the messages from the three are for all the three age divisions. The Girl Code season one is packed with 160 pages, nine episodes each with four scenes. It talks about how women are held between careers and family,” he explained. However,

Caiphus pointed out that he did not have major challenges while writing the book. He said he sometimes overemphasised perfection and that leads to constant postponement to complete the script. He added that the book can be bought on Skymart platform. The book was published on May 5, 2021 by Showcasing Talents Publishers in Gaborone. The young author currently resides in Francistown where he runs and owns a tutorial centre known to the public as El Caiphs Private Tuition Education. He also serves as a marketing and administration officer for Mathematics Olympiad Botswana Trust. Moreover, he said his aunt is his biggest supporter. He explained that whenever he felt uninspired, she motivated him to keep pushing along with her husband. Another important person who supported him is his friend, Nthabiseng Agnes Majahi. He thanked them for their undivided support saying he really appreciated it.

The Girl Code ebook is officially available for purchase on www.skymart.bw and orders of the book could be placed at Phenyo Caiphus on Facebook and @elcaiphsprivateofficial on Twitter.